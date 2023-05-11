Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BeiGene Goes For Global Growth With Sales And R&D Push

May 11, 2023 7:23 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)
  • BeiGene’s revenue in the first quarter grew 56% while global sales of its core cancer drug doubled.
  • The company’s sales costs are rising even faster than its R&D spending.
  • As well as spending heavily on R&D and sales, BeiGene is expanding its production capacity. The company has started building a new U.S. production base and clinical research center in New Jersey.

The maker of cancer drugs is ploughing most of its rising revenues into research and sales, as it prioritizes expansion over profits for now.

It ranks as China’s market leader for innovative cancer drugs and is rapidly

