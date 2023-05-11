-Oxford-

Investment thesis

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has demonstrated steady revenue growth over the last decade and is well-positioned to remain at this growth trajectory. The latest strategic acquisitions will strengthen Intuit's market position and improve its reach. The stock is attractively priced according to my valuation analysis and has consistently added value to shareholders by paying out dividends and repurchasing shares. What is very important in the current challenging environment, is the company's latest financials together with the near-term outlook suggesting that earnings are not significantly affected, especially if compared to the overall technology sector. This all together makes INTU a compelling investment opportunity, in my opinion.

Company information

Intuit is a software company delivering financial products to consumers and small businesses. The company's products include small-business accounting solution QuickBooks, personal tax software TurboTax, and professional tax offerings named Lacerte. According to 6sense.com, QuickBooks has an 82% market share in the U.S.

The company's fiscal year ends on July 31. The company's business is organized in four reportable segments, with Small Business & Self Employed representing half of the company's total sales.

Intuit's latest 10-K

Financials

Intuit's financial performance has been solid over the last decade, with revenue growing at a 12.4% CAGR.

You can see that margins have been consistently high over the decade, and Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings suggest that INTU's profitability is unmatched with an "A+" grade. Though, some of the profitability ratios are now significantly lower than the company's 5-year averages.

The company's balance sheet is strong, with conservative liquidity and leverage ratios. The company has been in a net cash position for a long time, but a significant amount of debt has been issued recently to finance acquisitions of Credit Karma and Mailchimp. These acquisitions are essential parts of the big puzzle for Intuit to become an AI-driven end-to-end platform. The company's strategy includes "5 Big Bets", which were addressed by the two above-mentioned acquisitions.

Intuit.com

Credit Karma is a provider of consumer credit reports, and the acquisition allowed Intuit to expand its product offerings into the broader financial services market. Credit Karma has 110 million members, which is almost two times higher than the number of Intuit users. That gives INTU a significant opportunity for cross-selling and upselling with a combined user base. According to the latest earnings, we saw that the Credit Karma segment did not deliver growth in revenue, but I consider these headwinds temporary and not secular.

Mailchimp is an all-in-one marketing platform that enables small businesses to create and manage email campaigns, social media ads, and other digital marketing tools. By acquiring Mailchimp, Intuit can offer small businesses a broader range of products and services. I see two significant ways which Mailchimp's acquisition can help fuel further growth for Intuit. First, Mailchimp has 13 million total users globally with 50% of them outside the U.S. This gives Intuit a solid position to improve the pace of its international expansion. Second, Mailchimp is a purely AI-powered solution which is vital for Intuit to keep up with a secular shift to AI. In November 2022, Sasan Goodarzi, the CEO, underlined that AI is a vast secular shift that forces Intuit to rethink its approach to business. I like that the company is being proactive in its strategic moves to address the changing environment. There is no guidance about how these acquisitions will affect the company's financials, but for me, as a potential investor, it is important that the management is committed to sustaining a 20-25% long-term growth rate, according to the latest earnings call. I have high conviction that the company will deliver this growth both by innovating organically and with the help of strategic acquisitions like Credit Karma and Mailchimp.

Intuit returns cash to shareholders both in terms of dividends and share repurchases. The company has consistently paid out and increased dividends, though the dividend yield is low and significantly below sector median.

If we narrow the financial review down to the latest quarterly earnings, which were released on February 23, the company delivered a beat both in terms of revenue and EPS.

Intuit's business is highly seasonal with Q3 historically the strongest, so I do not compare quarterly results sequentially. The increased demand for TurboTax during the tax season explains the severe seasonality. The company delivered almost 14% YoY revenue growth. Gross margin demonstrated softness with about 79% in Q2 FY 2023 compared to nearly 82% a year earlier. The adjusted operating margin was significantly higher in Q2 FY2023, with 28% versus 23% a year ago.

According to the company's press release, for FY 2023, the management expects revenue to grow approximately 10-12%, with adjusted earnings outpacing the topline growth. Continued low double-digit revenue growth with margins expanding is a robust signal given the current challenging environment. With the operating margin and EPS expanding notably, which we saw in the latest financials, I consider INTU a recession-resilient stock within the technology sector. Especially if we compare Intuit's earnings dynamics to the overall expected 16% drop in earnings for the technology sector in the latest quarter, according to Goldman Sachs.

Valuation

For valuation, I use the Discounted Cash Flow [DCF] approach. For the discount rate, I use WACC provided by valueinvesting.io and round it to 9.5%. For future FCFs, I have consensus revenue estimates, which I consider reliable given the company's solid historical performance and strong brand and market leadership. For FY 2023 FCF margin I use 16% which we have seen in FY 2022 ex-SBC and expect it to expand by one percentage point per year.

Author's calculations

My calculations with the above assumptions suggest the stock is about 15% undervalued at current levels.

To cross-check myself, I would also like to perform a valuation multiples analysis. According to Seeking Alpha Quant ratings, Intuit has the lowest possible "F" grade for valuation. It is because the company's valuation ratios are by far higher than the sector median ones. But I would argue here that Intuit is an undisputable market leader, and the company is fair to be valued with a substantial premium to the sector. Therefore, for multiples analysis, I would like to compare Intuit's current multiples with 5-year average ratios. As we can see, current ratios are substantially lower than historical metrics for the most part of the board. For me, current valuation multiples below 5-year averages indicates undervaluation as well.

I believe that the extent of INTU's upside depends on the overall market's movements and the dynamics in the macro environment. Still, I am highly convinced that the stock is attractively valued at current levels.

Risks to consider

While Intuit stock looks attractive, investing in it is not without risks. Apart from current broad cyclical headwinds, the company faces several risks, and below I would like the ones I consider most significant.

First, the company generates significant revenue from a few key products. While these products have historically been successful with a large user base, there is always the risk that consumer preferences will change. The company operates in the software industry, which is rapidly evolving. New technological innovations or disruptive business models could disrupt Intuit's business model or make its products obsolete.

Second, Intuit faces significant cybersecurity risks that could adversely affect the company. Storing sensitive financial data on its servers means there are risks of hacking, insider threats, and third-party breaches. Data breaches or cyberattacks could result mainly in damage to the company's reputation, which will ultimately lead to unfavorable effects on financials.

Third, the company's TurboTax offering is popular due to the complexity of the American tax system. That said, any potential regulatory changes to simplify taxation are a threat to TurboTax. I think so because if tax preparation becomes more straightforward, the demand for tax preparation software will suffer. It, in turn, will adversely affect the company's revenue and earnings.

Bottom line

To sum up, I believe Intuit stock is a buy for investors who do not like to take many risks while seeking steady growth. The company's strong historical financial performance and solid market position give me high conviction about the stock's bright prospects over both the short and long term.