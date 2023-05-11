imaginima

While there is a lot of hype around artificial intelligence ("AI") in the news, it appears AI, as used by the AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ), is not yet sophisticated enough to beat the market. The AIEQ ETF has delivered modest average annual returns on a 3 and 5Yr basis, underperforming the broad markets by a wide margin.

I am sure eventually AI will overtake human analysts and investors. However, results from the AIEQ ETF suggest we may yet be a few years away. I recommend investors avoid this underperforming ETF.

Fund Overview

The AI Powered Equity ETF is an actively managed ETF that utilizes IBM Watson to analyze and select stocks.

IBM Watson is used to analyze millions of data points across news, social media, financial statements, and analyst reports on over 6,000 U.S. companies to create 4 underlying 'deep learning' models (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - AIEQ selection methodology (etfmg.com)

Each day, the models rank each company based on the probability of the company benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, and world events and identify 30-200 companies with the greatest potential over the next 12 months. The fund manager then takes the output of the models and applies them to the portfolio, making changes where appropriate.

The model limits individual security weights to 10% of the portfolio and at times may hold significant amounts of cash if the AI deems that to be appropriate.

Currently, the AIEQ ETF has $102 million in assets and charges a 0.75% expense ratio (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - AIEQ summary (etfmg.com)

Portfolio Holdings

The AIEQ ETF currently holds 145 positions, although that figure can change quickly due to model changes. AIEQ's sector allocation as of March 31, 2023 is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3 - AIEQ sector allocation (AIEQ factsheet)

Relative to the markets as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (Figure 4), the AIEQ ETF is overweight Health Care (17.5% vs. 14.5%), Financials (14.8% vs. 12.9%), Consumer Discretionary (13.7% vs. 10.0%), Communication Services (12.9% vs. 8.3%), Industrials (12.6% vs. 8.6%), Energy (8.2% vs. 4.5%) and Materials (6.2% vs. 2.6%). It is very underweight Information Technology (7.6% vs. 26.0%), and moderately underweight Consumer Staples (4.9% vs. 7.4%). The AIEQ ETF has no weight in Utilities.

Figure 4 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

Distribution & Yield

The AIEQ ETF pays a nominal quarterly distribution with trailing 12 month distribution of $0.09 or 0.3% (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - AIEQ distribution (Seeking Alpha)

Returns

Figure 6 shows the historical returns of the AIEQ ETF. AIEQ has delivered modest historical returns with 3 and 5Yr average annual returns of 3.2% and 3.4% respectively to April 30, 2023.

Figure 6 - AIEQ historical returns (morningstar.com)

Note, this is actually a poor result, as equity markets were very depressed in April 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, so many funds have very strong 3Yr average annual returns due to the low starting level. For example, the SPY ETF has 3Yr average annual returns of 14.4% (Figure 7)

Figure 7 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

Comparing AIEQ's annual returns against the SPY ETF, AIEQ's AI stock selection strategy appear to have performed well in 2019 and 2020, delivering 31.1% and 25.4% returns respectively compared to SPY's 31.3% and 18.4%. However, returns started to slip in 2021 at 19.5% vs. 28.6% (-9.1% gap). The returns gap was even worse in 2022 at -31.6% vs. -18.1% (-13.5% gap).

Overall, AIEQ's strategy appears to outperform during bull markets, but significantly underperform during the current bear market.

A look at the fund's top 10 holdings as of March 31, 2023 may shed some light on the failings of the strategy (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - AIEQ top 10 holdings (AIEQ factsheet)

What stands out to me is the large weight in GameStop Corp. (GME). While GameStop still has a rabid following on social media (which has likely driven its news score), any analyst who studies financial statements regularly will probably tell you that a company delivering -$302 million in trailing 12 month operating income should not have a $6.2 billion market cap (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - GME income statement (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, aside from the 'Reddit mania' at the beginning of 2021, GameStop has generally been a very volatile and poor performing equity, with -57.4% total returns since March 31, 2021 compared to 7.1% for the S&P 500 Index (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - GME has underperformed significantly post the 'Reddit Mania' (Seeking Alpha)

In my opinion, any model that recommends GameStop as a top holding is highly suspect.

Conclusion

The AIEQ ETF attempts to use IBM Watson to analyze millions of datapoints on thousands of stocks to pick ones that the AI believes will outperform.

While there is a lot of hype around AI at the moment, judging by AIEQ's underperformance relative to the SPY ETF, human investors are probably safe for a few more years. I recommend investors avoid this underperforming ETF.