Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

AIEQ: Underperforms The S&P, Avoid

May 11, 2023 7:33 AM ETAI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)SPY
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • The AIEQ ETF uses artificial intelligence to pick stocks.
  • The fund analyzes millions of data points to rank over 6,000 stocks. It aims to select stocks that are most likely to outperform the markets.
  • However, it has grossly underperformed the SPY ETF, suggesting the technology is not yet ready for prime time.

Human Vs Robot

imaginima

While there is a lot of hype around artificial intelligence ("AI") in the news, it appears AI, as used by the AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ), is not yet sophisticated enough to beat the market. The AIEQ ETF has

AIEQ selection methodology

Figure 1 - AIEQ selection methodology (etfmg.com)

AIEQ summary

Figure 2 - AIEQ summary (etfmg.com)

AIEQ sector allocation

Figure 3 - AIEQ sector allocation (AIEQ factsheet)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 4 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

AIEQ distribution

Figure 5 - AIEQ distribution (Seeking Alpha)

AIEQ historical returns

Figure 6 - AIEQ historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPY historical returns

Figure 7 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

AIEQ top 10 holdings

Figure 8 - AIEQ top 10 holdings (AIEQ factsheet)

GME income statement

Figure 9 - GME income statement (Seeking Alpha)

GME has underperformed significantly post the 'Reddit Mania'.

Figure 10 - GME has underperformed significantly post the 'Reddit Mania' (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.93K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.