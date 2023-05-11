Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CrossAmerica Partners: Juicy Yield Faces Hurdles From Weak Balance Sheet

May 11, 2023 7:46 AM ETCrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)
Callum Turcan
  • CrossAmerica Partners LP posted a stellar rebound in its financial performance in 2022 versus 2021 levels, and put up decent results in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The company's minimal liquidity levels, modest access to liquidity via its senior secured revolving credit facility, and large net debt load are why I'm sitting on the sidelines for now.
  • In 2020, CrossAmerica Partners got rid of its incentive distribution rights, a big win for common unitholders.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) is a motor fuel distribution company based in the US with sizable domestic wholesale and retail distribution businesses. The limited partnership also runs convenience stores in the US under brands such as Joe’s Kwik

CrossAmerica Partners' first quarter of 2023 income statement

Rising net interest expenses saw CrossAmerica Partners post a GAAP net loss during the first quarter of 2023. (CrossAmerica Partners - 10-Q SEC filing covering the first quarter of 2023)

CrossAmerica Partners' 2022 cash flow statement.

CrossAmerica Partners is a solid free cash flow generator. (CrossAmerica Partners - 2022 Annual Report)

Callum Turcan
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

