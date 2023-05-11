Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Sterling Is Not Immune To Greenback Gains Ahead Of The BOE

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar has come back bid today and is rising by 0.25-0.50% against all the G10 currencies.
  • The Australian dollar is off the most after reaching its strongest level since late February yesterday. Sterling is a middling performer today ahead of the anticipated BoE rate hike.
  • The dollar is also firmer against most EM currencies, with central European currencies down the most, dragged lower by the euro.
  • Equities struggled in the Asia-Pacific region but are firm in Europe, where the STOXX600 is up about 0.5% as it tries to snap a two-day decline.
  • US futures are also trading higher.

UK Pound and United States Ten and Twenty Dollar bills.

Russell102

Overview

The US dollar has come back bid today. It is rising by 0.25-0.50% against all the G10 currencies. The Canadian dollar is the most resilient today, which is often the case when the greenback is firm. The Australian dollar is off the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.