Fed Not Fully Committed To Balance Sheet Reduction

May 11, 2023 7:50 AM ET
Summary

  • When inflation spiked above the Fed's long-term goal of 2% in 2021, the Fed thought the inflation was "transitory" and continued their policy of Quantitative Easing.
  • By early 2022, they realized inflation was not coming down and changed their policy by tapering their QE purchases.
  • After using their primary monetary policy tool of raising the Fed Funds rate in 2022, the Fed embarked on reversing QE and implementing Quantitative Tightening by reducing their balance sheet.

FED The Federal Reserve System with jigsaw puzzle paper, the central banking system of the United States of America.

sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

When the inflation rate spiked above the Fed’s long-term goal of averaging 2% in the spring of 2021, the Fed’s first reaction was to state that the increase in inflation was “transitory.”

Core PCE

Core PCE

Trading Economics/BEA

Core PCE vs Fed Funds Rate

Federal Reserve and BEA

Total SOMA Holdings Actual VsTarget

Federal Reserve

SOMA Treasuries Actual vs Target

Federal Reserve

Mortgage rates vs applications

Mortgage Bankers Association/Haver Analytics

SOMA MBS

Federal Reserve

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
391 Followers
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

