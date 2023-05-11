Fed Not Fully Committed To Balance Sheet Reduction

sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

When the inflation rate spiked above the Fed’s long-term goal of averaging 2% in the spring of 2021, the Fed’s first reaction was to state that the increase in inflation was “transitory.”

Core PCE

Trading Economics/BEA

Despite higher inflation, the Fed continued their Quantitative Easing (QE) policy of buying a total of $120 billion per month of Treasury securities ($80 billion) and MBS ($40 billion.)

In hindsight, it made little sense that the Fed was still pursuing QE, because QE was originally implemented during a period when the Fed was concerned about deflation.

The economic theory is that QE stimulates the economy by adding reserves to the system. This injection of liquidity lowers long term interest rates, which encourages borrowing, ultimately leading to an increase in consumption and higher prices.

By year end 2021, however, the Fed realized that perhaps inflation was not coming down on its own and that they would have to change course.

Their first step was to begin tapering their bond purchases. Tapering is the equivalent of taking your foot off of the gas.

Starting in December 2021 the Fed cut its monthly purchase of Treasuries by $10 billion and its monthly purchases of MBS by $5 billion. They were now buying $105 billion per month of new securities.

In January 2022 they tapered their purchases again, reducing the number of new securities they would buy to $60 billion per month ($40 billion of Treasuries and $20 billion of MBS.)

Moving ever so gradually, the Fed also announced in January 2022 that their primary tool for conducting monetary policy would be changing the target range for the Fed Funds rate. Only after the Fed began their Fed Funds rate adjustment would they actually start reducing the size of their balance sheet.

Continuing in the same vein, the Fed announced that in February 2022 they would taper their bond purchases further to $30 billion per month ($20 billion of Treasuries and $10 billion of MBS.)

Finally, in March 2022, with their preferred index of Core PCE still hovering around 5.0%, the Fed tightened for the first time by raising the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points to the range of 0.25% - 0.50%.

Federal Reserve and BEA

Monetary policy works with lags, and realizing that they were late to tightening, the Fed became aggressive and over the ensuing fourteen months they raised the Fed Funds rate an additional nine times for a total increase of 500 basis points. At their most recent FOMC meeting on May 3rd, the range for Fed Funds stood at 5.00% - 5.25%.

Quantitative Tightening

In May 2022, the Fed announced that they would finally put the brakes on QE and reverse policy by implementing Quantitative Tightening (QT) starting in June 2022.

QT is the reduction of their balance sheet to drain liquidity from the financial system to bring inflation down. When the Fed reduces assets, the reserves that were created to buy the assets also decline. The liability side of the Fed’s balance sheet will be discussed in a future analysis.

QT is an integral part of the Fed’s Policy Normalization program, to reverse the effects of QE, which originally was intended just to be temporary.

Their plan was to gradually phase in QT. For the first 3 months they would reduce their bond holdings by $47.5 billion per month ($30 billion of Treasuries and $17.5 billion of MBS.) Full implementation commenced in September 2022 with a reduction of $95 billion per month of their holdings ($60 billion of Treasuries and $35 billion of MBS.)

Importantly, the balance sheet reduction through QT was to be done by allowing securities to mature and not reinvesting principal payments subject to their desired target reductions. No securities were to be sold.

Although it was not stated, the reason why the Fed will not sell securities is because of the unique nature of the Fed’s accounting system. The Fed uses accounting policies set by the Fed Board of Governors. They carry all of their bond holdings at amortized cost. When a sale occurs, they must recognize the difference between the sale price and the amortized cost of the security on their books.

Currently, every single bond holding in the Fed’s SOMA portfolio has a market value lower than its amortized cost. This is because their bond holdings were purchased when interest rates were much lower than they are now. At year end 2022 the SOMA portfolio had a cumulative unrealized loss of $1.1 trillion.

Consequently, if the Fed were to sell securities, they would have to record a loss on their income statement, so they are choosing not to recognize any losses and therefore will not sell any securities.

The Fed has another problem which is creating losses. They have an asset/liability mismatch on their balance sheet which has caused their net interest margin to turn negative. Roll-offs help reduce this mismatch. For a full discussion of this topic see our Seeking Alpha article “The Fed Loses Money for the First Time in 107 Years – Why it matters.”

Balance Sheet Roll-Off

The Fed now has eleven months of QT under their belt, and the results have been less than originally projected. Reducing their SOMA holdings have been more difficult than acquiring them. It’s kind of like gas prices at the pump. The price goes up more quickly when oil prices rise than does the cost per gallon fall when oil prices are dropping.

Federal Reserve

First, during maximum QE in 2021 the Fed was acquiring securities at the rate of $120 billion per month. During QT, the target is for them to cut their holdings at the rate of only $95 billion per month. Second, while they were expanding their SOMA portfolio during QE they were exceeding their targets, however, during QT they are falling short of their targets.

Since June 2022, the Fed has only reduced their SOMA holdings by $636.7 billion of the targeted decline of $902.5 billion, or 71% of projections. Additionally, reduction in assets represents only a 7.5% drop from peak SOMA holdings, while the total assets had increased more than ten-fold during QE. Not a significant fall off.

The Fed has been close to target in reducing their Treasury holdings. Since they began QT they have cut their Treasury positions by $505 billion out of a target of $570 billion, or by 89%. But it is not clear why they have not met the full goal. The Fed has, on average, $140 billion of Treasuries maturing each month, so they easily could hit 100% of their $60 billion monthly objective.

Federal Reserve

Reducing the MBS holdings has been more problematic.

When the Fed began planning for implementing their QT program, they were receiving an average of $70 billion per month in principal payments on their MBS holdings. This was a combination of regularly scheduled principal amortization and prepayments due to refinancings and sales. Setting a target of $35 billion per month of roll-offs at the time seemed reasonable.

However, as mortgage rates have risen over the past year, new mortgage applications have fallen dramatically. This has altered the cash flow stream the fed has received from their MBS holdings.

Mortgage Bankers Association/Haver Analytics

By June 2022 when the Fed began implementing QT, their monthly cash flow of principal repayment on MBS had dropped to less than $35 billion per month. By September 2022 when QT was fully in place, the SOMA portfolio was only receiving scheduled amortization on their MBS holdings of roughly $19 billion per month. There were practically no prepayments. This made it impossible for the Fed to hit their target of MBS reduction through roll-offs.

Federal Reserve

Since QT started the Fed’s MBS holdings have declined by $131.7 billion, or 40% of the target roll-off level of $332.5 billion.

The Fed’s goal is ultimately to have primarily Treasuries in their SOMA portfolio, but given the slow nature of scheduled amortization principal payments on MBS, this will be difficult for them to attain solely through roll-offs.

Implications

Most of the public focus on Fed policy is their target range for Fed Funds interest rates.

Will they continue to raise rates? Will they pause? Will they pivot and cut rates?

Little attention is paid the equally important component of their monetary policy of QT. The Fed’s balance sheet ballooned from $900 billion pre-QE to almost $9 trillion at its peak. Now that they are reversing this temporary policy that lasted more than 14 years, they have been very vague about how much QT they plan.

The Fed’s Principle’s for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet simply states “Over time, the Committee intends to maintain securities holdings in amounts needed to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively in its ample reserves regime.”

They are in no rush to get there.