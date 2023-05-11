Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Upstart Q1 2023 Earnings Review: An Abysmal, Yet Game-Changing Report

May 11, 2023 9:00 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)
Summary

  • Despite recording an abysmal set of numbers for Q1 2023, Upstart's stock bounced +40% in the after-hours session last night.
  • While most UPST bulls and bears are likely scratching their heads due to Mr. Market's exuberance about such a weak result, I think this report is a complete game changer.
  • With Upstart securing $2B in committed funding, its AI-lending marketplace is set to return to positive growth once again in 2023.
  • Upstart's credit performance has improved drastically with recent vintages, and management sees utilization of their balance sheet as a bridge to underwrite loans tapering off at $1B.
  • Given Upstart's bright outlook and depressed valuation, I can see the potential for an easy double from here by year-end. Hence, I continue to rate Upstart a "Strong Buy" at $18.97 per share.
Successful career takeoff. Business concept.

SvetaZi

Introduction

In the aftermath of reporting its Q1 results, Upstart's (NASDAQ:UPST) stock jumped by ~35% in yesterday's session. While the report itself was abysmal (as we will see in a bit), Upstart securing long-term funding agreements of ~$2B is an absolute game changer

Google

Google

WeBull Desktop

WeBull Desktop

TipRanks

TipRanks

SeekingAlpha

SeekingAlpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

