Content Warning: Groupon Must Improve User Experience

May 11, 2023 8:47 AM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)
EBITs And Pieces
Summary

  • The 5Y revenue trend of Groupon gives you all the backstory you need to know about the struggling aggregator.
  • A complete wind-up of the company would leave investors with nothing, so trading out of trouble is one of the few remaining strategies.
  • A pivot to the experiences market represents a potentially sound strategy, and competitors in the space are posting solid growth figures.
  • The biggest challenge facing Groupon is the quality of inventory according to outgoing Groupon CEO Kedar Deshpande. I agree, but I have other reasons in mind.
  • Competitors are very focused on user experience and showcasing experiences in their best light. Groupon has a long way to go in this space.
Abandoned Amusement Park of Pripyat, Ukraine

Groupon isn't the fun fair it once was, and the pivot to experiences is looking dismal at best.

tunart/iStock via Getty Images

5Y Revenue Trend Paints A Solid Backstory

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) in my opinion represents a firm that has acknowledged it has lost the battle on its original value proposition, but has the opportunity to pivot and begin a process of rebuilding.

EBITs And Pieces
Australian Finance & Economics student. I believe simple reasoning underpins good investment strategy and outcomes. I write articles based on easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow reasoning, rules and pricing firms based on fundamentals and peer analysis. I leave DCF, modelling and projections to the experts, and prefer to try and find the simplest answer(s) to the question "Is there value in this company?" Advice in my articles is general in nature and does not consider your personal circumstance. The opinions expressed are opinions only, and data referenced is sourced from third-party sources including Seeking Alpha and other publicly available sources. I make no warranties or guarantees around any of the views expressed in this article and suggest all investors consider my writing to be for interest purposes only and not considered exhaustive investment research or advice.

