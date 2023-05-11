CabecaDeMarmore

While looking at the list of companies that just reported earnings, I stumbled upon Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). I used to follow this company but not recently. Hence, I was stunned to see the fall from its previous (perhaps undeserving) grace. After a 1:20 reverse split in 2020, Groupon's stock is now trading 99% below where it started traded at the time of its IPO in 2011. Not many will remember this but it was the biggest IPO by a U.S Web company since, drumroll please, Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG).

GRPN Stock (Google Finance)

The intent of this article is not to review how it got here but to review its recent earnings and to warn (plead almost) investors not to bet on a turnaround. Let us get into the details.

Good:

I know he is paid to be the commander in chief and by definition, should be optimistic but I liked the interim CEO, Dusan Senkypl's realistic tone. He acknowledges that they are in a big mess but also that there are opportunities to make Groupon better. For those who may not be aware, Mr. Senkypl is the co-founder of Pale Fire Capital , which holds nearly 1/4th of total Groupon shares outstanding.

"While our first quarter results indicate that our business is facing serious challenges, I accepted the role of Interim CEO of Groupon because I believe in Groupon's mission and I am confident that we have a winning transformation plan to rebuild Groupon and reposition it for future growth." "Every day I see so many opportunities to make Groupon better - if we just execute on these opportunities properly, I am confident we can accomplish our mission to become the ultimate destination for local experiences and services."

For those betting on a turnaround, the company highlighted that while things may be hard right now, the Total Addressable Market ("TAM") in the local experience and service space is $1 trillion. Yes, trillion with a T. Groupon's existing network and model should help it tap into at least a small portion of the TAM.

I like the eight strategic pillars highlighted in the Q1 shareholder letter. I will not get into the details of the 8 pillars here as you can read them in the referenced letter. But the challenge here is going to be the execution. For example, pillar #4 is assembling a high performance team. I doubt many top talents are going to line up given the trajectory Groupon has been on. Nonetheless, the vision seems clear. Execution is another part.

Operating expenses went down nearly 20% YoY while the company also touted being "On Track to Remove $250.0 million of Annualized Costs by the End of 2023". Honestly, I am stumped that Groupon still has so much expenses to be able to remove/safe quarter of a billion in expenses.

Bad & Ugly:

In short, the numbers. The word "down" appears 14 times in the report North America revenue down 19% North America Local revenue down 16% North America gross profit down 19% North America active customers down 22% YoY.



Well, you get the message. On the contrary, the word "up" appears just once: with International active local customers up 2%.

Q1 2023 marked the fifth consecutive quarter of negative EPS and in an equally depressing statistic, only five quarters have been profitable dating back to 2019. Free Cash Flow ("FCF") for Q1 was negative $166.90 million and this continues a depressing trend as well with the last positive FCF coming in March 2021. In short, Groupon is bleeding profusely.

While Groupon touted holding $163 million in cash in the Q1 report, it conveniently ignored the nearly $300 million debt shown below. Not to mention, the reported $163 million includes nearly $50 million borrowed from revolving credit facility, in Groupon's own words. Also, the highlighted $163 million in cash is a good 42% lower than the figure reported at the end of Q4 2022 ($281 million).

GRPN Debt (YCharts.com)

Finally, the stock went up nearly 20% in the last 5 trading days on the back of, well, nothing. I expect those traders to ring in their profits before they evaporate. Despite the recent run, the stock is about 50% off its 200-Day moving average and 35% away from its 100-Day moving average. That suggests the ground has shifted and a much lower base is getting established.

GRPN Moving avgs (Barchart.com)

Conclusion

The only thing that gives me a hope of a turnaround is their target to remove $250 million in expenses. But that may be easier said than done. Employees, vendors, and partners may not welcome a reduction in their pay and this may end up adversely affecting whatever little business Groupon still has. I am rating the stock a "Sell" here. I don't mean my Sell rating as a knock against the company or a recommendation to short it. But I simply mean that having your money in this stock is not worth it. Finally, I am not taking a dig at the author here but I am suggesting that betting on these turn around is an extremely risky business. Sure, that one company out of 100 that turns around will make you rich but the other 99 will drag you through years of pain. To quote Peter Lynch, "turnaround companies are battered, depressed, and often can barely drag themselves into bankruptcy & they are no growers" and he also says in his book "One up on Wall Street" that they rarely turnaround. I'd pick Peter Lynch's wisdom over my ability to spot that 1 winner out of a 100. I am staying out.