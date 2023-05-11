Groupon Earnings Review: Fall From Grace
Summary
- Groupon, Inc. has fallen from grace, to put it mildly.
- Everything in the Q1 report was down; naturally the stock went down after-hours.
- I am astounded that the company still has room to cut $250 million in expenses.
- While some rare turnarounds maybe profitable in hindsight, the odds of spotting one are low.
While looking at the list of companies that just reported earnings, I stumbled upon Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). I used to follow this company but not recently. Hence, I was stunned to see the fall from its previous (perhaps undeserving) grace. After a 1:20 reverse split in 2020, Groupon's stock is now trading 99% below where it started traded at the time of its IPO in 2011. Not many will remember this but it was the biggest IPO by a U.S Web company since, drumroll please, Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG).
The intent of this article is not to review how it got here but to review its recent earnings and to warn (plead almost) investors not to bet on a turnaround. Let us get into the details.
Good:
- I know he is paid to be the commander in chief and by definition, should be optimistic but I liked the interim CEO, Dusan Senkypl's realistic tone. He acknowledges that they are in a big mess but also that there are opportunities to make Groupon better. For those who may not be aware, Mr. Senkypl is the co-founder of Pale Fire Capital, which holds nearly 1/4th of total Groupon shares outstanding.
"While our first quarter results indicate that our business is facing serious challenges, I accepted the role of Interim CEO of Groupon because I believe in Groupon's mission and I am confident that we have a winning transformation plan to rebuild Groupon and reposition it for future growth."
"Every day I see so many opportunities to make Groupon better - if we just execute on these opportunities properly, I am confident we can accomplish our mission to become the ultimate destination for local experiences and services."
- For those betting on a turnaround, the company highlighted that while things may be hard right now, the Total Addressable Market ("TAM") in the local experience and service space is $1 trillion. Yes, trillion with a T. Groupon's existing network and model should help it tap into at least a small portion of the TAM.
- I like the eight strategic pillars highlighted in the Q1 shareholder letter. I will not get into the details of the 8 pillars here as you can read them in the referenced letter. But the challenge here is going to be the execution. For example, pillar #4 is assembling a high performance team. I doubt many top talents are going to line up given the trajectory Groupon has been on. Nonetheless, the vision seems clear. Execution is another part.
- Operating expenses went down nearly 20% YoY while the company also touted being "On Track to Remove $250.0 million of Annualized Costs by the End of 2023". Honestly, I am stumped that Groupon still has so much expenses to be able to remove/safe quarter of a billion in expenses.
Bad & Ugly:
- In short, the numbers. The word "down" appears 14 times in the report
- North America revenue down 19%
- North America Local revenue down 16%
- North America gross profit down 19%
- North America active customers down 22% YoY.
Well, you get the message. On the contrary, the word "up" appears just once: with International active local customers up 2%.
- Q1 2023 marked the fifth consecutive quarter of negative EPS and in an equally depressing statistic, only five quarters have been profitable dating back to 2019. Free Cash Flow ("FCF") for Q1 was negative $166.90 million and this continues a depressing trend as well with the last positive FCF coming in March 2021. In short, Groupon is bleeding profusely.
- While Groupon touted holding $163 million in cash in the Q1 report, it conveniently ignored the nearly $300 million debt shown below. Not to mention, the reported $163 million includes nearly $50 million borrowed from revolving credit facility, in Groupon's own words. Also, the highlighted $163 million in cash is a good 42% lower than the figure reported at the end of Q4 2022 ($281 million).
- Finally, the stock went up nearly 20% in the last 5 trading days on the back of, well, nothing. I expect those traders to ring in their profits before they evaporate. Despite the recent run, the stock is about 50% off its 200-Day moving average and 35% away from its 100-Day moving average. That suggests the ground has shifted and a much lower base is getting established.
Conclusion
The only thing that gives me a hope of a turnaround is their target to remove $250 million in expenses. But that may be easier said than done. Employees, vendors, and partners may not welcome a reduction in their pay and this may end up adversely affecting whatever little business Groupon still has. I am rating the stock a "Sell" here. I don't mean my Sell rating as a knock against the company or a recommendation to short it. But I simply mean that having your money in this stock is not worth it. Finally, I am not taking a dig at the author here but I am suggesting that betting on these turn around is an extremely risky business. Sure, that one company out of 100 that turns around will make you rich but the other 99 will drag you through years of pain. To quote Peter Lynch, "turnaround companies are battered, depressed, and often can barely drag themselves into bankruptcy & they are no growers" and he also says in his book "One up on Wall Street" that they rarely turnaround. I'd pick Peter Lynch's wisdom over my ability to spot that 1 winner out of a 100. I am staying out.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.