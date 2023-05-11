Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Groupon Earnings Review: Fall From Grace

May 11, 2023 8:53 AM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.08K Followers

Summary

  • Groupon, Inc. has fallen from grace, to put it mildly.
  • Everything in the Q1 report was down; naturally the stock went down after-hours.
  • I am astounded that the company still has room to cut $250 million in expenses.
  • While some rare turnarounds maybe profitable in hindsight, the odds of spotting one are low.

Groupon headquarters

CabecaDeMarmore

While looking at the list of companies that just reported earnings, I stumbled upon Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). I used to follow this company but not recently. Hence, I was stunned to see the fall from its previous (perhaps undeserving) grace. After a

GRPN Stock

GRPN Stock (Google Finance)

GRPN Debt

GRPN Debt (YCharts.com)

GRPN Moving avgs

GRPN Moving avgs (Barchart.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.08K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.