Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Deutsche Telekom: Unsurprisingly Strong

May 11, 2023 9:03 AM ETDeutsche Telekom AG (DTEGF), DTEGYT, TMUS, VZ
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
960 Followers

Summary

  • Deutsche Telekom reported its Q1 results on May 11 and performed in line with analyst and management expectations.
  • There were no real surprises in the earnings report as Deutsche Telekom does not seem to be impacted by macroeconomic issues. Stability and consistency were key.
  • The German operating segment saw strong and accelerating customer net add growth which is a positive sign for the years to come. Also, underlying metrics improved.
  • I remain bullish on Deutsche Telekom stock as the EPS growth outlook looks strong, driven by significant margin improvement over the next several years.

New Digital T-logo Sign Installed On Deutsche Telekom"s HQ

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

I lower my rating on Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY) from a strong buy to a buy and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company’s Q1 results which contained little

Afbeelding met schermopname, lijn, Perceel, Rechthoek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Deutsche Telekom Revenue Growth (Statista)

Afbeelding met tekst, diagram, schermopname, lijn Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

German segment Q1 (Deutsche Telekom)

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, diagram, Perceel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Europe performance Q1 (Deutsche Telekom)

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, diagram, Lettertype Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

T-Mobile US performance Q1 (Deutsche Telekom)

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, nummer Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Own Estimates

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
960 Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DTEGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.