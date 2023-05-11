scanrail

Investment Thesis

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) has seen its share price soar as investors clamber into the fallen angel. The Q1 quarterly result was not squeaky clean, after all this is a highly inorganic company. Further, its revenue guidance also poses problems. That being said, its EBITDA guidance is mighty alluring.

Nonetheless, with the share price down more than 80% from its all-time highs, I believe that investors are more than willing to cheer this bargain-hunting opportunity.

After all, let's be clear, AppLovin is evidently printing a substantial amount of free cash flow.

Why AppLovin? Why Now?

AppLovin is a mobile advertising platform.

Simply put, AppLovin is at the core of everything that has been going wrong for many quarters, advertising and in-app advertising.

For clarity, let's discuss AppLovin's two main segments, see below.

APP Q1 2023

Its Apps segment, once AppLovin's biggest segment, has been shrinking at a rapid rate for several quarters. Today, both businesses are equally matched.

That being said, AppLovin's Software Platform, saw very strong performance in Q1 2023, and was up 199% y/y to $355 million.

APP Q1 2023

Of course, AppLovin's Software revenues growth rate is elevated due to the ''contra-revenue adjustment'' of the publisher bonus. Looking ahead to Q2 2023, this growth rate should substantially decelerate.

Indeed, on a normalized basis, AppLovin's Software revenues were up 8% y/y and something along these lines is more likely to be expected in Q2.

But by far, the most compelling insight from the guidance is this:

APP Q1 2023

What you see here is that Q1 2023 saw 38% EBITDA margins. While the guidance for Q2 2023 is pointing to:

APP Q1 2023

Right, so Q2 2023 points to EBITDA margins of 41% at the high end compared with 35% in the prior year quarter.

Revenue Growth Rates Remains Choppy

APP revenue growth rates

AppLovin puts out a strong Q1 revenue growth rate. That being said, as AppLovin goes against Q2 of last year, its growth rates are expected to turn negative y/y.

The main reason for this expected negative y/y growth rates is that the mobile market remains weak and is likely to continue plaguing its App segment. But not expected to hamper its Software segment.

Profitability Profile is the Crown Jewel for AppLovin

APP Q1 2023

What you see above is that AppLovin's free cash flow ("FCF") sizzled strongly in the quarter. AppLovin does hold about $2 billion of net debt on its balance sheet, but with these sorts of free cash flow figures, I believe that investors will not look too negatively toward its restrictive balance sheet.

On the other hand, keep in mind, that having $2 billion of net debt on AppLovin's balance sheet, while its market cap is about $7.5 billion, is certainly a significant amount of debt.

Furthermore, this debt level will restrict AppLovin from aggressively embracing further M&A strategies, as it did in 2022.

Buying Back Shares, A Lot of Them

So far this year, AppLovin has repurchased $200 million worth of stock.

More concretely, after buying back around $75 million worth of stock in Q1, since March, AppLovin has repurchased a further $125 million worth of stock, which roughly equals about 1.6% worth of its market cap, including the premarket jump, in the months since the quarter ended.

Then, on top of that, AppLovin highlights that it still has a further $210 million under its authorization. Will AppLovin buy the remainder amount of its authorization while it holds a significantly leveraged balance sheet? I don't know. Perhaps, I'm overthinking matters.

The Bottom Line

The more I read around the ad tech space, the more I see the commentary that most market participants appear to either be delivering strong results now or talking about the sector stabilizing.

AppLovin's H1 2023 results point to around $500 million of EBITDA. Given that there's an expectation that mobile advertising may improve in the back half of 2023, it's possible that AppLovin may report around $1.1 billion of EBITDA.

As previously mentioned on our calls, we expect free cash flow to be approximately 50% to 60% of adjusted EBITDA on a normal run rate basis, noting that we may have some deviations from that in any particular quarter. (AppLovin's earnings call.)

Consequently, I believe that around $640 million of free cash flow in 2023 is very much within the realm of what's possible, putting AppLovin Corporation stock priced at approximately 12x forward free cash flows and growing.