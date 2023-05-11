David Becker

Investment thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported its Q1 2023 earnings recently, and I would like to update my initial investment thesis, which I shared in February this year. Despite demonstrating a decline in revenue and a significant shrink in profitability metrics, I think that the report was strong if we add more context to pure figures. I have a high conviction that AMD is well-positioned to benefit from a favorable secular shift demanding more computing capacity, and my valuation suggests AMD stock is still undervalued despite a massive year-to-date rally.

Recent developments

The company reported its Q1 2023 financials on May 2. Despite a challenging environment, AMD delivered a beat in revenue and non-GAAP EPS. The company's revenue was 9% down YoY and about 5% lower sequentially.

The drop in revenue was primarily due to a massive 65% decrease in the Client segment due to the globally softened PC demand. This was partially offset by an almost threefold growth in the Embedded segment. Downward pressure on margins was mainly due to the weakness of the Client segment.

I see the Data Center segment as a very bullish sign from a segment perspective. First, cloud sales were higher during the quarter demonstrating double-digit solid percentage growth YoY, which was offset by lower enterprise server processor sales. That means that the company continues to capture the secular shift toward data center technology successfully. Second, AMD's Data Center dynamic looks good to me especially compared to Intel Corporation (INTC), the primary rival. Intel's Data Center & AI group posted a 38% decline in Q1 2023, which means that AMD continues gaining market share at Intel's expense.

According to the latest earnings call, AMD added 28 new instances to major cloud service providers [CSP] like Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and other cloud service providers (CSPs). There are over 640 public instances at the CSPs based on AMD products currently. All the significant CSPs are now running EPYC fourth-generation processors in their clouds.

Now, let me move to the hottest topic nowadays, where AMD seemed to lag a bit. I am talking about AI, of course. According to CEO Lisa Su, the CEO, AMD sees significant growth opportunities in the AI computing era. Based on the latest earnings call, I can see that the company has made significant progress in accelerating its AI roadmap and customer engagements. The company expanded its software ecosystem support for Instinct GPUs, including the launch of the widely used PyTorch 2.0 framework with native support for ROCm software. Customer interest in the next-generation Instinct MI300 GPUs for AI training and inference of large language models increased significantly.

For the second quarter of 2023, AMD guided for revenue of $5.3 billion at the midpoint, which would be down 19% annually and flat sequentially. The adjusted gross margin is forecasted at 50% for 2Q23, compared with 54.0% a year earlier.

As we have seen in the latest earnings, weakness in the PC market is a big headwind. The management expects PC demand to improve over the second half of 2023. Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley also sees an upcoming rebound in the PC market:

We are now getting more constructive on the PC ecosystem and forecast a cyclical PC market rebound off the March quarter bottom. The PC downcycle likely behind us.

IDC is a little bit more conservative regarding PC market demand, expecting that number of shipments in 2022 will only be outnumbered by the year 2026, indicating a 0.8% CAGR in 2022-2026.

I think, to be conservative, we should not expect a sharp rebound in the PC market over the upcoming quarters. But, the company is well-positioned to offset the temporary weakness of the PC market. AMD's Embedded segment is gaining strong momentum and now comprises almost 30% of the company's sales. What is also very important is that Embedded is a highly profitable segment with an operating margin above 50% in Q1 2023. A further shift in AMD's revenue mix toward Embedded will boost the company's profitability.

The company's increasing presence in the AI space is also a very bullish signal for me. There is a high probability that a secular shift to AI will enormously increase demand for computing capacity. So, I see very bright prospects for Data Center and Embedded segments with solid tailwinds, which are highly likely far outweigh the struggles caused by weakness in the PC market.

Valuation update

In my last research, I used very conservative assumptions to assess AMD stock's fair value. For example, I implemented an elevated WACC of above 13% for the discount rate because there was much less certainty regarding Fed's fund's rates policy. In early May, during his press conference, Jerome Powell gave a hint that a pause in the rate hike cycle is close. The inflation also continued to cool down in April. Therefore, I believe I can now use a softer WACC for valuation purposes. I think 12% WACC is still conservative and will be suitable for my base case scenario discounted cash flow ("DCF") update. I also update free cash flow ("FCF") margin projections given current headwinds and use 11% for FY 2023, which I expect to expand one percentage point every year. For FY 2028-2032 revenue projections, which are not available in consensus estimates, I use a 15% topline growth.

Incorporating updated assumptions into my DCF template gives me a fair value of the business at $171 billion, which is slightly more than 10% higher than the current market cap. I would like to underline that the model is highly sensitive to the revenue growth rate and FCF margin. Implementing 20% revenue growth between FY 2028 and FY 2032 signals an about 25% upside potential with FCF margins remaining conservatively unchanged. If we adjust the FCF margin higher together with a more aggressive revenue growth scenario, the business fair value jumps to $250 billion, representing a massive upside potential.

Let me also compare valuation multiples to the company's historical averages to cross-check my DCF approach. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, we can see that, currently, the major part of the multiples are substantially below the 5-year averages. For me, it also signals undervaluation.

To conclude, I believe that the stock is still undervalued despite a massive year-to-date rally in 2023.

AMD Risks update

There is a possibility that the current harsh macro environment can become even more challenging. The recovery after the COVID pandemic is still uneven across the world and there is still vast uncertainty regarding the war in Ukraine together with other geopolitical tensions. Soft landing for the global economy is not impossible, but it is still only one option out of many. I have no doubts that AMD's strong financial position together with technological leadership and strong brand will afford the company to weather the storm, but bad news in the macroenvironment will inevitably adversely affect the valuations of all growth companies.

Also, the company's smaller scale compared to Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Intel Corporation (INTC) poses significant risks. While we see that AMD continues to gain market share from Intel, their battle is still kind of David versus Goliath. Intel has much more resources and can easily outspend AMD regarding R&D. If it is the case, AMD's business will highly likely suffer significantly.

Bottom line

To conclude, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock is still an attractive investment opportunity despite a massive above 50% year-to-date rally. Of course, the company is currently facing severe headwinds in the macro environment, but I believe the company delivers strong performance even in this situation. As an AMD investor, I like the latest dynamics in Data Centers which suggest that the company continues to gain market share at Intel's expense. The new product pipeline gives the high conviction that AMD will continue increasing its market share. My valuation suggests that there is still plenty of room for share price upside, so I reiterate the "Strong Buy" rating for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock.