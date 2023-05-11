Sundry Photography

Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) has sold off in the past five months and it was worsened by the recent 1Q23 result, which resulted in a decline in its share price by almost 30%.

Enphase stock price (Google Finance)

In this article, I looked deeper into the reason for the selloff and whether there is an opportunity to invest in Enphase after its valuation has improved.

Weaker guidance resulted in share price plunge

In the first quarter of 2023, the data point that shocked investors negatively was the revenue guide which was $725 million at the mid-point.

This was 5% below what market consensus was at.

The market sold off as a result of that.

In my opinion, the second quarter 2023 revenue guide was conservative.

Management also stated so in the earnings call as shown below:

Yes. I mean, we are pretty conservative when it comes to our guidance. You should see our track record in general.

For me, why do I think that the forward guidance was conservative? Firstly, sell-through is expected to improve sequentially in the second quarter and average selling price remains stable. Secondly, Europe is a growth driver for Enphase and likely to help drive revenues in the second quarter, as I will elaborate later. Third, the company's market share remains stable and there are no signs that the company's market share is slipping or whatsoever. Finally, I would highlight that the guidance range of $50 million is more than two times larger than the recent revenue guidance ranges. This highlights that there is likely near-term uncertainty with regards to the outlook for demand.

Gross margin is guided to be between 42% and 45%, likely conservative as well given that the company recently beat and expects shipments of IQ8 of 90% by the third quarter of 2023. The operating expenses was guided to be flat quarter on quarter in the second quarter of 2023.

All in all, I do think that 2Q23 guidance was intentionally conservative. It helps to add more flexibility in the near-term expectations as uncertainties increase as installers may need to push out orders.

Temporary slowdown in the US

Management highlighted that while the demand in the US is down, they see this as a temporary dynamic.

The reason for the lower demand in the US is two pronged.

In the US, sell-through for Enphase's microinverters was 21% lower in the first quarter of 2023 than in the fourth quarter of 2022. In California, the sell-through was only down 9% in the first quarter of 2023. Outside of California, its sell-through of microinverters was down 25% in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the prior quarter.

In California, the sell-through was helped by the rush in NEM 2.0 in the first quarter of 2023, which helped to offset the fall in sell-through in California. As a result, the installers in California built a solar backlog of three to four months. Management sees that NEM 3.0 will be a net positive for California, bringing stronger incremental demand for solar and storage as it will encourage homeowners to pair their solar panels with battery storage to become more self-sufficient and contribute to a more resilient grid.

For the rest of the US, the lower sell-through of microinverters was a result of low utility rates in states like Texas, Florida and Arizona. On top of that, as interest rate rose, the loan financing economics also worsened.

In terms of Enphase's customer base in the US, the long tail installers had higher sell-through rates than Tier 1 and 2 installers.

In general, Enphase's installers are facing a difficult environment as a result of the three points:

Sharp rise in interest rates over the last one year Switching from selling low APR with higher dealer fees to selling market rate loans with lower dealer fees Delayed payments from loan originators or the reduction of M1 payments.

As a result of these challenges, installers are calibrating their sales practices for the higher rate world we live in today. With the reduction of M1 payments, this means that installers are getting less cash from loan originators after signing the contract and more of it after the installation, which means installers need to become more efficient with their working capital.

Expansion of manufacturing capacity

Management expects to open three manufacturing lines with three manufacturing partners.

They continue to expect that the expected quarterly addition of microinverter capacity to be 10 million per quarter, which remains unchanged. The US manufacturing would be fully operational in 2023 and scales 4.5 million units per quarter by 2024.

2023 is Enphase's year of new products

In the second quarter of 2023, management expects to launch its third-generation IQ battery in both Australia and the US. Management expects this to be accretive to margins.

In Australia, Enphase will also be launching the IQ8 microinverters.

In addition, the IQ smart EV chargers will also be launched in the second quarter of 2023.

Enphase is also launching the IQ8P microinverter for the residential segment in emerging markets. The IQ8P microinverter is expected to bring 480 watts of AC power, supporting panels up to 650 watts DC for Brazil, Mexico, Spain, India and other emerging markets. Management stated that IQ8P is expected to be released into production in the second half of 2023.

Expansion in Europe

Enphase's European business is growing very quickly. Revenue in 1Q23 increased 25% sequentially and more than tripled on a year-on-year basis.

Enphase is now shipping IQ microinverters to France, Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Enphase is now shipping IQ batteries to Netherlands, France, Austria and Switzerland, on top of Germany and Belgium.

In addition, the sell-through for microinverters in Europe reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2023.

Enphase has customers in Europe asking for it to manufacture locally and Enphase plans to do that in the future.

Excellent capital allocation

Not all stock buybacks are created equal.

Only companies that buy back their stock when the stock price is below intrinsic value is helping shareholders add value.

I think it's important to highlight Enphase's capital allocation strategy. The excess cash flows are firstly used to meet the needs of the business. Secondly, if there are additional cash, management will look into any M&As that it can take advantage of today. Lastly, when Enphase still has cash after the first two considerations, it will then buy back shares if the share price is below intrinsic value.

I like the nuance of the management's strategy given that they are selective and careful with their buybacks, while also "conservatively" estimating the company's intrinsic value, as stated in the conference call.

It's important to know that this is also the historical practice of Enphase, to only buy back stock when the shares are below intrinsic value and after operational needs and potential M&A opportunities have been considered.

For those who are unaware, the last time Enphase bought back stock was in 4Q21, at an average price of $197 per share.

Given that the company has more cash on its balance sheet than ever before, and the intrinsic value of the company should have grown since 4Q21, I do think that stock buybacks are on the table in the near-term given the sell-off of the stock after the 1Q23 earnings.

I like companies with management that knows that their job is capital allocation and with the Enphase's management's careful and conservative approach to buybacks, I think that the company will have a long-term capital allocation advantage.

Valuation

Enphase is trading at 22x 2024F P/E and 17x 2024F EV/EBITDA. On a relative valuation basis, Enphase does look relatively attractive at current valuations. Enphase has a 6-year average P/E of 93x, reflecting the significant discount Enphase is trading at today.

My 1-year price target for Enphase is based on a blend of 25x 2024F EV/EBITDA and 30x 2024F P/E assumptions. I do think that Enphase should be trading at a premium to peers as it has a better growth outlook, stronger balance sheet and solid free cash flow outlook.

My 1-year price target is $230, implying 45% upside from current levels.

Risks

Growth in solar installation

If solar installation were to slow down, this will have a direct negative impact to Enphase's results. As a result, we need to be tracking the growth in solar installation to determine any potential slowdown in Enphase's business.

Regulatory risks

While government policies remain supportive today, there is a risk that government policies could become less supportive. In this change of regulatory environment, a change in the regulatory landscape could lead to headwinds for Enphase.

Competition

Enphase has been successful in developing new, more innovative products and introduce better technology to the market. If competitors are able to do this better than Enphase, this could result in increased competitive pressures for the company.

Conclusion

I do think that the massive sell-off in Enphase is presenting an attractive opportunity.

The company is run by stellar management with strong execution and capital allocation skills. Enphase has strong balance sheet with solid free cash flow generation. The company continues to be the market leader in micro-inverters and its expansion into energy storage and Europe will bring additional growth drivers to the company. On top of that, it is launching new products and continues to focus on innovation and R&D. This temporary slowdown in the US and weaker guidance will likely prove to be temporary and a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

My 1-year price target is $230, implying 45% upside from current levels.