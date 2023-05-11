Occidental Petroleum: Time To Brace For Impact
Summary
- Occidental remains focused on capital returns to its shareholders. However, OXY is still under pressure as the underlying market is weak.
- OXY's capital allocation plans in the second half could be implicated if downside volatility continues. Macro concerns are in focus as investors have less confidence in a recovery.
- OXY's price action indicates it has moved into a medium-term downtrend, with March lows increasingly likely to be re-tested.
- Investors looking to add more positions shouldn't rush in. Coupled with an unattractive valuation, the risk/reward is not appealing at the current levels.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) released a solid earnings report for FQ1 this week. However, that hasn't been enough to stem a slide in OXY that started in early April, as the boost from the OPEC+ production cut faltered.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett's clarification that he isn't keen to increase Berkshire's stake beyond its current 23.6% removes another critical source of support for OXY holders at a crucial juncture.
Occidental management's earnings commentary suggests that further weakness in Q2 cannot be ruled out, potentially heaping more pressure on the stock. Accordingly, Occidental guided for Q2 production of 1.17 MBOE/d at the midpoint, markedly lower than Q1's 1.22 MBOE/d.
However, management assured investors that it expects Q2 to be the "lowest point of the year" while "production and productivity are still improving." As such, Occidental remains confident of a full-year production outlook of 1.195 MBOE/d at the midpoint, suggesting a strong and sustainable recovery in H2FY2023.
Investors should be assured that management's focus remains on capital returns and not unsustainable production increases. CEO Vicki Hollub reminded holders that the company's capital allocation priorities continue to favor shareholders.
Accordingly, she accentuated that over the past year, 57% of the company's cash allocation went toward debt reduction, with another 17% toward share repurchases.
Moreover, Occidental executed 25% of its $3B share repurchase authorization in Q1, buying back $752M worth of shares. It was also on top of the $647M redemption of its preferred stock, as the company capitalized on its $1.7B in free cash flow or FCF generated in Q1.
Furthermore, Hollub received another stamp of approval from Buffett at Berkshire's annual meeting. Buffett articulated that Hollub is "an extraordinary manager of Occidental."
While Buffett was disappointed as Occidental redeemed its preferred, he stressed that Occidental's decision was "intelligent from their standpoint."
Occidental also highlighted that it "plans to continue repurchasing common shares to stay above the $4 trigger per share." Keen investors should know that Occidental's preferred stock redemption is triggered "when rolling 12-month common shareholder distributions reach a cumulative $4 per share."
Despite that, management cautioned that it anticipates headwinds in H2FY2023 which could make "staying above the trigger more challenging." In addition, underlying commodity pricing volatility could also complicate Occidental's ability to stay above the trigger point.
Management also presented that it "would likely want oil prices in the $75 range to continually stay above the trigger point."
With WTI crude (CL1:COM) (USO) currently trading below the $75 level, investors must assess whether they think oil prices could be in their favor moving forward.
Morningstar's assessment suggests an outlook of $78 per barrel and $73 per barrel in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Moreover, it has placed the prognosis of the $100 oil price under threat, suggesting that underlying macroeconomic conditions are now the focus of investors.
As such, it questions whether the impact could have been worse if not for the recent production cuts. Moreover, Russia's oil exports have remained robust, in conflict with their official updates of cutting production.
Despite that, the price action in OXY is clear: to the downside.
With the rejection by sellers at its April highs, OXY has moved into a medium-term downtrend, with its March lows looking increasingly likely to be re-tested.
Therefore, we urge investors to remain cautious about buying the current dips, assessing the buying sentiments at its March lows first before committing their capital.
Furthermore, a breakdown below OXY's April 2022 lows could open up further downside volatility toward the $40 zone, suggesting more attractive opportunities to accumulate if it does get there.
Moreover, Seeking Alpha Quant reflected a "D-" valuation for OXY, suggesting that its valuation isn't cheap.
Coupled with unconstructive price action, and potentially worse underlying dynamics in the oil market, investors should continue staying on the sidelines and wait for a steeper pullback.
Rating: Hold (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for Technology, Software, and the Internet. See: https://seekingalpha.com/who-to-follow
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers
JR Research, led by founder JR, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.