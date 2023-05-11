Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental Petroleum: Time To Brace For Impact

JR Research
Summary

  • Occidental remains focused on capital returns to its shareholders. However, OXY is still under pressure as the underlying market is weak.
  • OXY's capital allocation plans in the second half could be implicated if downside volatility continues. Macro concerns are in focus as investors have less confidence in a recovery.
  • OXY's price action indicates it has moved into a medium-term downtrend, with March lows increasingly likely to be re-tested.
  • Investors looking to add more positions shouldn't rush in. Coupled with an unattractive valuation, the risk/reward is not appealing at the current levels.
23rd World Petroleum Congress Held In Houston, Texas

Brandon Bell

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) released a solid earnings report for FQ1 this week. However, that hasn't been enough to stem a slide in OXY that started in early April, as the boost from the OPEC+ production cut faltered.

OXY price chart (weekly)

OXY price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

OXY quant factor ratings

OXY quant factor ratings (Seeking Alpha)

JR Research
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

