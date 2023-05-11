Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Home Depot: Undervalued With Attractive Dividend Yield

May 11, 2023 10:13 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)1 Comment
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
642 Followers

Summary

  • According to Argus Research, about 70% of U.S. homes are more than 25 years old and likely need home improvement. Home Depot is an undisputable leader in the industry.
  • The company's financial performance has been firm over the long term, creating vast value for Home Depot shareholders.
  • My valuation analysis suggests the stock is attractively valued.

The Home Depot

KenWiedemann

Investment thesis

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has been demonstrating solid financial performance over the last decade, which was highly appreciated by the market. The stock delivered a stellar 14% annualized return only from the price appreciation and dividend ignored.

Home Deport stock price chart 10 year

Seeking

revenue disaggregated by merchandising group

Home Depot's latest 10-K report

HD financials between 2013 and 2022

Author's calculations

HD FQ4 weakness evidence

Seeking Alpha

HD upcoming earnings summary

Seeking Alpha

Home Depot DCF valuation

Author's calculations

Dividend growth metrics of HD

Seeking Alpha

DDM for home depot

Author's calculations

HD valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
642 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.