Molson Coors: Monitor Upcoming Market Share Trends

Heinsite Capital
Summary

  • TAP delivered impressive results in the first quarter of 2023, exceeding expectations in terms of both revenue and earnings.
  • TAP potentially gained market share from competitor Bud Light, which faced backlash from its marketing campaign.
  • The sustainability of these gains and Bud Light's counter move to regain lost market share remain uncertain.
  • I have concerns about TAP's valuation, as optimism seems to be priced into the stock.

Thesis

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) brews and produces beer. The company's first-quarter 2023 financial results were highly encouraging as they exceeded expectations in terms of both revenue and earnings. The standout performance was driven by a strong net price

Heinsite Capital
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

