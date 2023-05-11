Joe Raedle

Introduction

The stock of global consumer goods major Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) hasn't moved a great deal over the past year. Whilst the broader markets have delivered mid-single-digit returns during this period, PG has ended up delivering returns of low-single-digits.

YCharts

Looking ahead, we wonder if there will be a drastic shift in the status quo as we see compelling reasons, both for the bulls and the bears. Nonetheless, here are some of the key bullish and bearish themes that could weigh on the stock price.

Reasons To Pursue

Productivity Savings To Play A Key Role In Operating Leverage

During last year's Investor Day event, Procter & Gamble's C-Suite did go to some great lengths to elaborate on their plans to implement Supply Chain 3.0, and also bring through ample productivity savings through various initiatives.

Investor Day 2022

Over time you're looking at $1.5bn worth of savings between automation and digital activities, and another $0.5bn linked to media initiatives. In Q2, productivity savings initiatives had a 110bps impact on the group core EPS, but the contribution improved even further in the recent quarter to 290bps. On the earnings call, management noted that they were getting close to delivering the level of gross savings they had seen during the pre-pandemic era.

All in all, if you look at sell-side estimates beyond FY23, it is encouraging to note that these initiatives will likely bring through a much better cadence of EBITDA growth over revenue growth (in FY23 this will almost be flat, but next year the variance could be almost 500bps), highlighting the superior operating leverage that will come into play.

YCharts

Compelling Dividend Angle Backed By Solid FCF conversion

PG's dividend credentials are quite stellar, and some would buy the stock only for this facet. Whilst most consumer staple stocks have been doling out dividends for just around a dozen years or so, PG has been doing so for 133 years! Crucially, it has also been growing its dividends for the same duration and not too many staple stocks can manage that longevity (for context, most staple stocks have only been able to grow it for two years). With the most recent 3% dividend hike announced in April, it takes the stock's forward yield to 2.44%, a tad above the 4-year average of 2.42%.

To keep up such a sustainable dividend growth profile, it's important to have a useful foundation of free cash flow (FCF) generation. This is something PG does consistently well; Every year, the company targets an adjusted free cash flow productivity figure of over 90%. In other words, the company aims to convert over 90% of its net earnings (excluding early debt extinguishment) to free cash flow. In the most recent quarter, this came in at 92%, and for the FY management expects to hit the 90% mark yet again.

Defensive Qualities

The broader markets appear to be coasting along relatively well over recent months, but investors shouldn't get too complacent, particularly as potentially unsavory developments linked to the debt ceiling impasse or headwinds related to the commercial real estate sector could always end up causing an accident, sending the benchmarks lower.

If you're exposed to a Procter & Gamble, you'd likely be in a better position to cope with severe drawdowns, as the stock has some useful defensive qualities that could come in handy. Consumer goods stocks (CG stocks) in general tend to attract plenty of flows during harmful periods for broader markets, but it appears that PG tends to benefit from even greater fervor. This can be validated by the chart below which highlights how the PG stock typically tends to witness a spike in buying interest (relative to other CG stocks) during periods of great strife for the broader markets.

Stockcharts

PG could work as a good hedge, particularly as its sensitivity to the benchmarks has been steadily declining over time with the beta currently at just 0.41x.

YCharts

Recently, PG's stock also appears to be well-poised to deliver excess returns over the risk-free rate when faced with a potential spike in downside deviation (or harmful volatility) as validated by an "expected" Sortino ratio of over 1x.

YCharts

Reasons To Avoid

A Few Top-line Concerns

It was encouraging to see PG's organic growth benefit from pricing in Q3 (+10 point impact), but it is questionable if they will be able to keep up this momentum in Q4 as in Q4-22 (the base year) the company had benefitted from pricing benefits to the tune of +8 points.

In addition to that it is not ideal to discover that PG's largest operating segment- Fabric & Home Care (~34% of group sales) is facing the biggest volume pressure among all the segments. In Q3, volume declines here came in at -5% (in Q2 it was -7%)

Q3 Earnings Presentation

Besides, it is also quite concerning to note trends in the European market (the company's volumes were down by -8% here), where PG continues to lose ground to lower-priced private label options. Worryingly management expects further pressure here as the private label cohorts are unwilling to boost prices thus dampening PG's positioning in this market.

Unfavorable Valuations

PG's stock is not a cheap stock to own particularly when you consider the earnings growth on offer. For the June 2023 year-end, the company expects to incur additional $3.5bn worth of expenses linked to higher commodity, material, packaging costs, and FX (in effect, all these issues will dampen FYEPS growth by 24%). Management thinks the company could see a range of flat EPS growth to 4% EPS growth this year (this is below the long-term target of mid-to-high-single-digit earnings growth). Sell-side consensus currently expects a figure of $5.80, which would only imply miserly earnings growth of over 1%; even if you want to be a tad bullish and expect the company to execute closer to the upper end of their guidance (4% earnings growth), that still feels like a poor return for a stock that is currently priced at 26.2x forward P/E. Incidentally, this also represents a ~5% premium over the stock's 5-year average multiple of 25x.

YCharts

Unappealing R:R on the weekly chart

Investing

We round off the bearish considerations by shifting the lens to PG's weekly price imprints over the last year. What's evident is that the price patterns have largely followed a rising wedge pattern, which suggests a reversal could be on the cards. Even if we don't see a drastic sell-off, it's fair to say that the risk-reward (R:R) at current levels doesn't look too attractive as the price is currently a long way from the upward-sloping support (the lower boundary of the wedge).