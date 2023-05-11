Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Procter & Gamble Stock: A Few Reasons To Stay Aside

May 11, 2023 10:24 AM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)
Danil Sereda
Summary

  • Procter & Gamble reported strong Q3 FY2023 results, with organic sales growing over 7%. The core EPS was up 3% YoY, and the company returned $3.6 billion of cash to shareholders.
  • Despite all the positive statements from management, I expect P&G stock to face relative growth challenges in the foreseeable future.
  • What has provided multiple expansion throughout fiscal 2023 is likely to have a much smaller impact - without the past-like support from buybacks, P&G stock risks losing steam.
  • Right now, P&G's FCF is slowing to the 2000 level - if this momentum continues, the stock simply has nothing left to hold on to.
  • But consumers plan to maintain or increase spending on essential categories. So P&G is a Hold given its valuation and overall prospects.
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is a multinational consumer goods company that operates in the beauty, grooming, healthcare, and household care sectors. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has a presence in over 180 countries. Procter & Gamble's well-known brands, such as Tide, Gillette, Pampers, Head & Shoulders, Olay, and Crest, are organized into

Danil Sereda
Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

