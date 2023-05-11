Adene Sanchez

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is a multinational consumer goods company that operates in the beauty, grooming, healthcare, and household care sectors. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has a presence in over 180 countries. Procter & Gamble's well-known brands, such as Tide, Gillette, Pampers, Head & Shoulders, Olay, and Crest, are organized into the company's 5 reportable segments under U.S. GAAP: Beauty [19% of total sales], Grooming [9.5%], Health Care [16.6%], Fabric & Home Care [38.3%], and Baby, Feminine & Family Care [30%], based on the latest 10-Q report.

Procter & Gamble reported strong Q3 FY2023 results, with organic sales growing over 7%. All ten product categories grew organic sales, with Feminine Care up low teens, Personal Health Care, Home Care, and Hair Care growing double digits, Grooming, Oral Care, and Fabric Care growing high single digits, Baby Care up mid-singles, and Family Care and Skin and Personal Care growing low singles. Six of seven regions reported organic sales growth, with enterprise markets up 15%, and the U.S. and Europe focus markets up 6% and 8%, respectively, based on the CEO's explanation during the latest earnings call.

The core EPS was $1.37, a 3% increase from the previous year, and the company returned $3.6 billion of cash to shareholders. From what I read in the earnings call transcript, the CEO was cautiously optimistic as the company keeps moving toward the end of the fiscal year [ending June 30, 2023]. Despite volatility in the macro and consumer environment and sustained pressure in costs and foreign exchange, the company remains confident in its strategies and ability to execute them. Raw and packaging material costs, foreign exchange, inflation in wages and benefits, and higher net interest expenses are all headwinds for the company; but P&G is offsetting a portion of these cost headwinds with price increases and productivity savings [cost optimization]. The management increased its guidance for organic sales growth from 4-5% to approximately 6%, and it is maintaining its outlook of core EPS growth in the range of in line to plus 4% versus the prior year, implying a range of $5.81-$6.04 with the midpoint at $5.93. The prerelease consensus was $5.86. The company is also forecasting adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90% and plans to return $16-17 billion of cash to shareholders this fiscal year [~$9 billion in dividends and $7.4-$8 billion in common stock buybacks]. At the midpoint of the guided range, the total shareholders' return should amount to 4.55% [dividends plus buybacks] - what's over that in total return price is multiple expansion.

Despite all the positive statements from management, I expect P&G stock to face relative growth challenges in the foreseeable future.

First, if we look at the buyback projections, it's clear that management has already spent $7.4 billion of the total FY2023 plan or ~92.5% of the total FY2023 program.

The company repurchased $4 billion of its stock in 1Q23 and $2 billion in 2Q23, and $1.4 billion in 3Q. [that gives $7.4 billion] P&G now expects to repurchase $7.4-$8 billion for the year, which is unchanged on the high end [at the high end there's only $600 million left to buy back - 7.5% of the whole FY2023 program]. Source: Argus Equity Research, author's emphasis and notes added

So what has provided multiple expansion throughout fiscal 2023 is likely to have a much smaller impact - without the past-like support from buybacks, P&G stock risks losing steam, at least in the medium term.

Second, I'm confused by the valuation of the company. Yes, you've probably heard the thesis that P&G stock is trading at >25x of forwarding earnings, and therefore you should sell in light of slowing top-line growth as P&G is a value stock. That's not entirely true - look at the period before COVID 2018, for example. At that time, Procter's P/E was between 26.4x and 19.3x, and in the following year, revenue grew by only 1.3% while earnings per share fell 61% [also year-over-year]. In 2019, P&G's low price has risen 26% from 2019's low price - investors were clearly not afraid of high P/E ratios.

This time I worry about something else - P&G's FCF yield:

Right now, P&G's FCF is slowing to the 2000 level - if this momentum continues, the stock simply has nothing left to hold on to. Over the last 9 reporting months, the company has generated $11.5 billion in cash flow from operations. If we subtract capital expenditures and the dividend payout, we come up with $2.5 billion - that's 39% less than the same period last year. What is the reason for the increase in buybacks? There are many reasons, but as far as I can see, it's mainly due to increased debt:

FCF per share keeps sliding since the beginning of 2022, making shareholder return prospects quite fragile, in my opinion.

The third point that worries me about investing in P&G stock at today's price levels is inflation. We know from financial theory that periods of high inflation should be positive for companies with great pricing power because they raise prices, generating growth from the top line, and transferring it to the bottom line [if costs are managed well]. That's roughly what we saw in P&G's earnings last year - even from the words of management, we heard that pricing was the main driver of the firm's growth. Now, however, inflation is cooling all around, creating headwinds for pricing power and slower sales growth.

Morgan Stanley [8 May 2023], author's notes

Mike Wilson from Morgan Stanley predicts that EPS growth will slow at S&P 500 companies as falling inflation suggests that corporate pricing power is beginning to erode. Mr. Wilson's note [proprietary source] highlights the strong relationship between PPI growth and the NFIB's "Percent of Businesses Planning to Raise Average Selling Prices" series over time and the fact that PPI growth is falling in line with pricing power intentions more recently. This is likely to be true for a cohort like the S&P 500, particularly, which is heavily exposed to discretionary goods from a revenue and market cap standpoint - the component of inflation that's slowing at a more notable pace.

Yes, consumer staples will probably be affected to a lesser extent, but I don't think this general trend will pass the company by. Wall Street analysts disagree with me and have raised their earnings per share forecasts for P&G EPS many years ahead:

Seeking Alpha, P&G's Earnings Revisions

This leads to a kind of mismatch between market expectations and what seems to me more likely - a downward revision of EPS in the coming quarters and less FCF for buybacks.

The fourth reason to support a continuation of the P&G stock rally is the technical picture. This is the weakest argument in my thesis because technical analysis a) can be interpreted differently by each individual investor and b) doesn't always lead to the occurrence of the predicted event. At this point, however, it seems to me that P&G stock is starting to lose its strength if we look at the stochastic indicator. The next strong support level is 10% below yesterday's close price, as shown by the Volume by Price indicator; the next support target is even lower, projecting a decline of ~18%:

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

The Verdict

Despite the red flags, I can't say P&G stock is a Sell. We have to be honest to the end - to date, we have no concrete data predicting a sharp decline in the consumer staples sector. On the contrary, as Morgan Stanley's AlphaWise writes in its latest report, consumers are now planning to cut spending on discretionary items such as consumer electronics, recreational activities, home appliances, and food away from home, while maintaining or increasing spending on essential categories such as groceries, gasoline, and household items. As a result, the consumer staples sector, which includes essential products, may be better positioned to weather the current economic uncertainty - P&G is well-positioned with its moat, in my view.

Morgan Stanley [8 May 2023], author's notes

However, the stock and the company are 2 different things, unfortunately for investors. At current levels, P&G stock appears to be fully priced - especially given the recent positive revisions to EPS projections, which appear unsustainable given the current economic cycle. In my opinion, P&G's valuation is too expensive amid the lowest FCF yield since the 2000s - buybacks should be less supportive going forward and therefore the stock could face headwinds in the foreseeable future.

Therefore, I'd avoid buying P&G at current levels. It's a Hold.

Thank you for reading! Please, let me know what you think in the comment section below!