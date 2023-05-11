Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Transocean Stock Looks Attractive After Q1 Earnings Report

May 11, 2023 10:25 AM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)2 Comments
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • Transocean has recently reported in-line earnings results.
  • The company's management issued a very positive outlook and confirmed their willingness to reactivate cold-stacked rigs.
  • Transocean has plans to retire a big portion of its debt.
  • The offshore driller's financial position is sound.
  • Everything will be fine unless there is a major recession.

Halcyon The Great

Reg Lancaster

Transocean (NYSE:RIG), the largest offshore driller, has recently reported its quarterly earnings results. As always, they were quite in line with analysts' expectations. The company's management is optimistic, whilst the stock is relatively stable, given the recent oil price drop. Let me

Transocean's revenue

Companies' Market Cap.com

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.32K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.