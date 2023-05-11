Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Article Thesis

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has beaten earnings estimates easily. While overall growth isn't very pronounced, the company's profitability drive is paying off nicely. With an undemanding valuation, JD could be attractive, although there are macro risks to consider.

What Happened?

JD.com, Inc. has announced its most recent quarterly earnings results, for its fiscal first quarter, on Thursday morning. The headline numbers can be seen here:

Seeking Alpha

While revenues were up by a not very large 1.4%, that still was better than what Wall Street analysts had expected, as the consensus estimate implied basically no growth at all. More importantly, however, was JD's bottom-line beat - the company earned almost 40% more than what the analyst community was looking for. That's one of the biggest earnings beats I have seen this earnings season.

Profitability Efforts Are Paying Off

JD.com is active in an industry with growth tailwinds, as e-commerce generally benefits from market share gains versus brick-and-mortar retailers. Of course, this positive long-term growth outlook does not mean that revenues will be up during every single period, as other factors play a role as well, including macro factors such as the strength of the economy, consumer sentiment, potential recession worries, and so on. Also, currency rate movements can impact reported revenue growth.

Still, e-commerce businesses, overall, have a solid growth outlook, at least when they're executing well. Business growth does not necessarily translate into earnings growth, however, and in some cases, prioritizing the former hurts the profitability of a company. During the last couple of years, when money was cheap and companies weren't forced to generate substantial profits, as growth investors were oftentimes happy with revenue growth, many e-commerce businesses prioritized sales growth over margin expansion and profitability.

That has changed, though. JD.com is one of the players that has put more emphasis on profits in the recent past, being willing to live with a smaller revenue growth rate. That strategy has been widely successful, I believe: During the first quarter alone, JD was able to grow its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by a hefty 57% compared to the previous year's period.

The company's CEO Lei Xu stated: "JD saw strong growth in profitability in the first quarter as we continued to streamline our operations, optimize our product portfolio and expand our service offerings."

Margin growth via cost-cutting was made possible by savings in areas such as marketing spend, which likely helps explain why revenue growth wasn't overly strong during the quarter. Fulfillment expenses were down as well, however, which is a strong feat considering that inflationary pressures were working against the company. JD also successfully battled inflationary pressures in other areas - SG&A expenses, for example, were flat year over year, indicating that cost controls were tight.

Due to operating leverage, operating profits and net profits were up even more - adjusted operating profit soared by 72% year over year, while adjusted net profit exploded upwards by an even better 90%. Of course, that growth will not be maintained forever, and it was made possible that profitability wasn't overly strong during the previous year's quarter. Upping the operating margin from around 200 base points to around 330 base points - an increase of more than 50% - is easier than pumping up the margin by more than 50% per year in the coming years. The company can focus on the lowest-hanging fruit first during its margin expansion efforts, and further margin expansion will be harder to achieve. I thus do not believe that the extremely strong profit growth rate during the first quarter will be maintained in the long run, but that being said, there's surely some potential for further incremental margin growth over the coming years. I thus believe that there is a good chance that JD will deliver profit growth ahead of its revenue growth in the foreseeable future - just not at the rate seen during the most recent quarter.

The margin performance also was partially the result of a growing portion of sales being made in the service business. Here, operating leverage is more powerful due to lower variable costs, and margins, overall, are more attractive. Services revenue now makes up around 20% of JD's overall revenue, and it can be expected that there will be some further gains in the future - which should be beneficial for JD's margins in the long run.

While overall business growth isn't very pronounced, it should still remain positive going forward, and at the same time, further margin expansion also should benefit JD's profit and profit per share growth. Analysts are predicting the following earnings per share performance over the coming years:

Data by YCharts

Earnings per share are forecasted to total $2.78 this year, with growth being seen at 23% and 17% during 2024 and 2025. Since JD has beaten Q1 estimates drastically, it would not be surprising to see analysts up their estimates for the current year, and potentially also for the years beyond, in the next couple of weeks, as margin progress seemingly is happening quicker than expected.

While a 20% average growth rate in 2024 and 2025 is below the growth rate seen in the most recent quarter, it's still highly attractive, I believe - especially when the company that delivers this growth (at least if analysts are right) is trading at a very undemanding valuation.

The company generated negative free cash flows during the period, but that was the case during the previous year's first quarter as well. Seasonality plays a role here due to the impact of the Chinese New Year during the first quarter. JD has, in the past, more than made up for the free cash burn during the first quarter, as non-cash working capital declines lead to better free cash generation during the remainder of the year. I expect that this will hold true this year as well, especially since higher profits should be positive for JD's free cash flow performance, all else equal.

Despite the Q1 free cash burn, JD maintained an exceptionally strong balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter, its cash position totaled $30 billion, factoring in cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments. When we exclude the restricted cash portion, JD's cash position is still highly attractive, at $29 billion. That's partially offset by $7 billion in short- and long-term debt, but even the net cash position is massive, at $22 billion - which is equal to around 40% of the company's market capitalization. That makes for one of the strongest balance sheets in the tech industry and gives JD massive optionality - the company could offer hefty shareholder returns via dividends and/or buybacks, it could pursue inorganic growth by acquiring smaller players, or it could ramp up its capital expenditures, although those are at a solid level already.

The huge net cash position should also be factored in when we look at JD's valuation - with a net cash-adjusted market capitalization of just $33 billion, JD is trading at around 8x this year's expected net profits - which looks like a very low valuation for a company that is forecasted to see its earnings per share climb by 20% per year in the 2024-2025 time frame. The forward EV to EBITDA ratio is also very undemanding, as it stands at just 7.

Of course, worries that are related to China may prevent JD from seeing its valuation expand - investors may worry about the brewing Taiwan conflict or potential economic sanctions between the West and China. As long as these macro clouds hang over JD, it may very well remain very inexpensive, as I do not see any near-term catalyst for massive multiple expansion.

Takeaway

JD reported very strong quarterly results that show that the profit drive is highly successful. Earnings exploded upwards, and further profit growth can be expected in the coming years.

JD is pretty inexpensive and has a fortress balance sheet, although investors will likely not forget about the China-related macro risks, so JD could remain inexpensive until these macro issues are cleared up.