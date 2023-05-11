Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
T-Mobile Vs. Verizon: Which Is The Better Telecom Stock?

May 11, 2023 10:39 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), VZDTEGF, DTEGY, T
Summary

  • In this article, I explore the question of whether Verizon Communications Inc. stock is better than T-Mobile US, Inc. or whether the high-growth company is a better long-term investment.
  • I highlight the key differences that justify the seemingly excessive valuation of T-Mobile US stock.
  • I lay out my long-term expectations for the US telecom industry, discuss why I don't believe in Verizon Communications' terminal decline, and why I consider its dividend reasonably safe.
  • At the same time, I point out a scenario in which Verizon could be forced to rebase its dividend.
  • I also explain how to invest in T-Mobile US while collecting an attractive dividend that also has quite favorable tax characteristics.

Introduction

Fundamentally, I am not a big fan of the telecommunications industry, as it is very capital intensive and competition is fierce. However, telecom companies do have an economic moat because they operate in an oligopoly, which allows them to

T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Total revenues and compound annual growth rates (CAGR) in %

Figure 1: T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Total revenues and compound annual growth rates (CAGR) in % (own work, based on data supplied by Morningstar)

T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, nFCF

Figure 2: T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, nFCF (own work, based on the companies’ 2017 to 2022 10-Ks, 2022 full-year earnings press releases and analyst estimates according to FAST Graphs)

T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: EBITDA margins

Figure 3: T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: EBITDA margins (own work, based on data supplied by Morningstar)

T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Operating margins

Figure 4: T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Operating margins (own work, based on data supplied by Morningstar)

T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Various leverage metrics

Figure 5: T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Various leverage metrics (own work, based on the companies’ 2022 10-Ks, 2022 full-year earnings press releases and analyst estimates according to FAST Graphs)

Verizon Communications [VZ]: Quarterly dividends and dividend growth

Figure 6: Verizon Communications [VZ]: Quarterly dividends and dividend growth (own work, based on the company's investor relations website)

T-Mobile US [TMUS]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 7: T-Mobile US [TMUS]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Verizon Communications [VZ]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 8: Verizon Communications [VZ]: FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Various valuation metrics

Figure 9: T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Various valuation metrics (own work, based on the companies’ 2022 10-Ks, 2022 full-year earnings press releases and analyst estimates according to FAST Graphs)

T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analyses

Figure 10: T-Mobile US [TMUS] vs. Verizon Communications [VZ]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analyses (own work, based on the companies’ 2022 10-Ks, 2022 full-year earnings press releases and analyst estimates according to FAST Graphs)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

