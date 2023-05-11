Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lincoln National: Buy This Hidden Gem For Potential Upside

May 11, 2023 10:41 AM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)
Value Quest
Summary

  • The company has recently announced that it has entered into a reinsurance agreement with Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd.
  • The company has reported a revenue of $3.81 billion, down 19.9% compared to $4.72 billion in the previous year.
  • After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 3.07x with the sector median of 14.60x, we can say the company is undervalued.

Happy mature couple meeting investments and financial advisor at home

courtneyk

Investment Thesis

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) deals in the insurance and investment management business. It has recently announced a reinsurance transaction of $28 billion with Fortitude Re, which I believe can act as a primary catalyst to strengthen

This article was written by

Value Quest
I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

