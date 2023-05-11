Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

The Company

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is a small-cap [$1.5 billion] global digital advertising solutions provider, catering to brands, agencies, and publishers across North America, Europe, and other international markets. The company offers a wide range of innovative platforms and services designed to enhance content monetization, search monetization, cross-channel digital advertising, supply and demand management, analytics, creative media, and artificial intelligence [AI] capabilities.

One of Perion's key offerings is the Wildfire platform, which serves as a content monetization solution. This platform enables publishers to optimize revenue generation by effectively integrating advertisements within their content layouts at the page level. Additionally, Perion provides search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization, allowing clients to maximize their returns from search-based advertising. Before FY2023, this growth driver was performing quite successfully, but the new wave of GPT technology acceleration and an expanded partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) changed the game for PERI in the segment under discussion:

PERI's Q1 IR materials

The company's comprehensive suite of digital advertising SaaS platforms encompasses supply management, demand management, analytics, and creative functionalities. These platforms enable campaign planning, design, and optimization, providing clients with valuable insights and performance metrics to enhance their advertising strategies. Perion's AI platform utilizes machine learning techniques to infuse intelligence throughout the various phases of advertising campaigns, enhancing targeting, optimization, and overall effectiveness.

PERI's Q1 IR materials

Perion also offers an online video player and integrated ad server, facilitating the seamless management and delivery of video content while integrating relevant advertisements. Additionally, Perion has developed proprietary technologies such as the Intelligent HUB [iHUB], which acts as a bridge connecting the supply and demand sides of the marketplace, and the Strategic Optimization of Relevant Traits [SORT], a provisional patent technology that eliminates the reliance on cookies for targeted advertising.

SORT's key metrics from PERI's Q1 IR presentation

All of the above metrics and positive descriptions of the company are presented for a reason - Perion's importance and effectiveness are reflected in its actual financial performance. The firm achieved strong financial results in Q1 FY2023, with a 16% increase in revenue to $145.2 million. Gross profit grew by 20% to $65.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose by 38% to $31.3 million. Net income increased by 54% to $23.8 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 36% to $0.60. The company experienced growth in display advertising, driven by its video platform and SORT retail media [+142% in customers], as well as in search advertising with increased consumer interest in ChatGPT.

PERI's Q1 IR presentation

In many ways, these results were expected - over the past year, the stock has risen ~70% as Perion has exceeded analysts' forecasts in its last 8 consecutive quarterly reports. The momentum of the stock is one of the best right now in the whole sector:

Seeking Alpha, PERI's Momentum Factor

Given the fact that PERI's stock has climbed so high, investors who haven't had time to buy shares in this company have a legitimate question: is it worth buying now? Let's try to answer this question together by looking at PERI stock from different angles.

The Prospects and Valuation

Perion's 20-F filing highlights that in 2022, digital advertising accounted for 65% of worldwide media advertising, reaching $567 billion. The industry is projected to grow to $836 billion by 2026 (CAGR of ~10.2%), representing 73% of total worldwide advertising spend. In the U.S., display advertising spending, including banners, rich media, video, and social, was approximately $141 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $232 billion in 2026, a growth of 64% or a CAGR of ~13.3%. So, the total addressable market [TAM] is quite large for a company with a market cap of just ~$1.5 billion.

Perion has maintained a longstanding partnership with Microsoft Advertising since 2010. In November 2020, the partnership was further extended for an additional 4 years - the way things are going for Bing and Perion, I expect this partnership to be renewed again in 2024. Though Perion's total revenue dependence fell from 51% in FY2020 to 35% in FY2022, MSFT is still the most important growth driver for PERI. So as another SA analyst, Tristan De Blick, rightly noted in his recent article on PERI, investors should focus primarily on Bing's market share and its monetization potential.

During the first 3 months of calendar 2023, Microsoft witnessed a 10% growth in revenue from its search and ad business. As MetaNews reports, this growth can be attributed to the successful implementation of ChatGPT-powered advancements in its Bing search engine. In contrast, Google's search revenue experienced a modest increase of only 2% in the same quarter.

The fact that Bing's increased relatively slightly in the first quarter of 2023 most likely indicates that capturing traffic from new Bing users doesn't in itself mean their complete transition from other search engines. That is, it'll take some time for these new users to "settle in" and become fully monetized. Much will depend on how Microsoft approaches the development of Bing and what steps it takes next to take as much market share from Google (GOOG) as possible.

Today, I like the way MSFT is trying to develop search as a fundamental digital behavior - the company's latest claims that Bing's chat search results are accompanied by images sounds interesting, to say the least.

Looking ahead, Bing will become more visual, thanks to more image- and graphic-centric answers in Bing Chat. It’ll also become more personalized, with capabilities that’ll allow users to export their Bing Chat histories and draw in content from third-party plugins (more on those later). And it’ll embrace multimodality, at least in the sense that Bing Chat will be able to answer questions within the context of images. Source: Techcrunch

I'm not a professional marketer and can't judge how this new feature will affect monetization, but most likely it can improve the quality of search and attract a new audience.

The great thing about PERI is that the company doesn't have to spend those untold billions on CAPEX - the company seems to be swimming in a strong current created in the search industry by the actions of a giant like MSFT, which, by the way, isn't going to stop. That's where I see Perion's comparative advantage in the long run - the company just has to keep doing what it's doing, and its growth should theoretically be enormous because of the bigger partner that the costs of developing their common "gold mine" at its own expense.

Now a few words about PERI's valuation. If you read this article, I'm sure you'll see what valuation multiple the stock is trading for - the difference from the industry average ratios is astounding, especially considering the company's growth rates I wrote about above.

YCharts, Seeking Alpha, author's notes

PERI operates in the advertising market, which traditionally underperforms during economic slowdowns and may contribute to the valuation discount. Additionally, Perion's relatively small market cap and limited institutional investor coverage, along with its Israeli headquarters, could be factors affecting its valuation. These are the possible reasons that explain this cheapness.

On May 3rd, Perion raised its FY2023 EBITDA and revenue guidance, reflecting confidence in the sustainability and predictability of its business model. The updated guidance includes a revenue range of $725-$745 million, representing a 15% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to surpass the previous guidance, with a range of $155+ million, indicating a 17% increase. The company aims to maintain an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% and an adjusted EBITDA to revenue ex-TAC of 50%, both calculated at the revenue guidance midpoint.

Seeking Alpha, PERI's press release

The management transition is progressing as planned, and Tal Jacobson is expected to lead the company as Mr. Gerstel steps down.

Last year, the company posted diluted earnings per share of $2.06 and adjusted EBITDA of $132.4 million. Now, management plans to maintain the key margins, so I expect EPS dependence on EBITDA to remain at 2022 levels given the existing operating leverage. What should EPS be at the end of the year then?

FY2022 FY2023 adj. EBITDA [$M] $132.4 $155 diluted EPS [$] $2.06 2.06 * 155 / 132.4 = $2.41 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's calculation

Is it a lot or a little? I don't know - but it's 2.6% more than is now priced in:

Seeking Alpha, PERI's Earnings Estimates

I believe that regardless of the factors explaining the company's relatively low multiples, PERI stock should trade at 18 times earnings by the end of FY2023, given the growth forecast and potential EPS upward revisions. Then, the fair value of the stock today should be equivalent to $43.38 per share, taking into account the EPS value I calculated. This implies an upside potential of ~28.3% by the end of 2023.

The Verdict

There are some risks to consider with Perion. First, as I've written before, the ad market tends to underperform during economic slowdowns - the company will be right in the middle of it if ad spending drops. Second, the partnership with MSFT officially ends in 2024 - if not renewed, Perion risks losing more than 1/3 of its revenue. Third, the rally in PERI stock over the past few years seems phenomenal, raising concerns about possible profit-taking at the first sign of a business slowdown.

But despite these risks, I'm positive about Perion's prospects as MSFT continues to develop Bing and allow its junior partner to make good money. Even in the shorter term, the stock seems undervalued to me, given the updated guidance and relatively modest EPS projections from Wall Street analysts.

It should also be noted that PERI has a comfortable margin of safety given a huge cash cushion on its balance sheet - the ratio of cash and investments to market capitalization is 23.7%, which is rare in the industry.

YCharts, author's notes

Also, the technical analysis supports my Buy thesis:

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

At the moment, PERI is building momentum on its 100-day simple moving average line, which is right at the support level indicated by the Volume by Price indicator. The Stochastic indicator shows the accumulation of strength - the stock of PERI clearly followed this indicator in the past periods of its upswing during reversals after short corrections. Now PERI is trading ~20% off high, and unless the stochastic indicator is wrong again, my price target of $43.38 per share could be reached even sooner than my valuation model shows.

So, I rate PERI stock as a Buy this time.

Thank you for reading! Please, let me know what you think in the comment section below!