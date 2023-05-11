Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GOVT: Treasuries Are Safe For 2023 - Hide There For A Good Time, Not A Long Time

GV Strategies
Summary

  • Sentiment is quite negative for Treasuries, with the US debt ceiling dominating headlines. In the past, buying US bonds amidst such fear has proven to be a good short-term trade.
  • Monetary policy tightening measures are hitting the economy now, and commodities prices have eased in the last year. Both provide a bias for further near-term softer CPI prints.
  • US stocks face a difficult time in the next 6 months with pressure on earnings. A Fed pivot to cutting rates may not be enough to change this.
  • The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF is a way to play these themes for 2023. Not for the long term though, the Fed may return to their money printing ways.

Increased interest rates. Bond coupons, yields and positiv changes in basis points.

Torsten Asmus

GOVT ETF overview

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is a low cost (0.05% expense ratio) way to get exposure to the results of an index made up of U.S. Treasury bonds. The maturity profile consists of Treasuries ranging from 1

GOVT ETF factsheet

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Factsheet as of March 31

GOVT ETF performance history

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Factsheet as of March 31

The big short in treasuries 2023

CFTC, Bloomberg.

de-dollarization google search trends 2023

Google trends for de-dollarization last 5 years

This article was written by

GV Strategies
Searching for global value opportunities with a keen interest in closed end funds. Investment style might be best described as deep value, contrarian, special situations and hunting for targets for activist investors.

