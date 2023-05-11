Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XHB: A Solid Valuation After The Rally, Eyeing Key Moves On The Chart

May 11, 2023 11:39 AM ETSPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)ITB
Summary

  • Domestic homebuilder equities have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last year.
  • With a modest forward earnings multiple and encouraging price action, I have a buy on XHB.
  • Volatility can sometimes hit during the latter half of Q2, and I spot one key price zone to monitor on the chart.

Civil engineers in masks checking work process

JackF/iStock via Getty Images

Homebuilder stocks have surged in the last year. Both the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) and the iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) are up sharply on an absolute basis and relative to

ITB > XHB Due To Weighting Schemes

Stockcharts.com

US Housing Affordability Remains Poor

Yardeni Research

XHB: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

XHB Top 10 Holdings

SSGA Funds

XHB: Some Late Q2 Volatility Sometimes Seen

Equity Clock

XHB: Bullish Rounded Bottom, Some Negative RSI Divergence Potential

Stockcharts.com

