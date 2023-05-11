Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank Of England Hikes Rates And Keeps Options Open For Further Increases

May 11, 2023 11:43 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Summary

  • The BoE has hiked rates by another 25 basis points and kept the door open to more if inflation data come in higher than expected between now and the next meeting in June.
  • Another hike is possible, but with inflation forecasted to be well below target in a couple of years' time, we think this tightening cycle is reaching its limit.
  • With interest rates now, by any reasonable definition, in restrictive territory, we think the Bank will begin the process of taking them back to a more neutral footing with rate cuts by this time next year.

Bank of England

claudiodivizia

By James Smith

The Bank of England has raised rates as widely expected to 4.5% - and has kept its options wide open for future meetings.

There are no massive bombshells here – the decision to hike rates was backed

The BoE is forecasting inflation well below target in 2 years' time

Bank of England

Based on the MPC's modal inflation forecast

