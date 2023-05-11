Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Franklin Electric: Moderating Growth Keeps Me On The Sidelines

May 11, 2023 11:52 AM ETFranklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.35K Followers

Summary

  • Franklin Electric reported strong Q1 results.
  • However, the growth is expected to moderate in the coming quarters.
  • Valuations are at a discount to historical levels but slowing growth keeps me on the sidelines.

Bull and Bear Symbol with Stock Market Concept.

undefined undefined

Investment Thesis

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) recently reported strong Q1 results and raised its guidance. While the company has shown a good growth rate over the past few years, I anticipate a moderation in its growth rate in the upcoming

FELE Sales Growth

FELE Sales Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

FELE's margins

FELE's margins (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

FELE Consensus EPS Estimates

FELE Consensus EPS Estimates (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

FELE Consensus Revenue Growth Estimates

FELE Consensus Revenue Growth Estimates (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.35K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Ashish S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.