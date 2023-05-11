Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Macerich: Resilient Leasing Trends In The Face Of A Slowing Economy

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • Macerich shares have performed poorly thus far in 2023, down 13%.
  • Leasing trends remain very strong. Leasing trends remain robust following record leasing in 2022.
  • Debt remains elevated at nearly 9x EBITDA, though Macerich has made substantial progress on dealing with maturities.
  • With an implied cap rate in the mid-8s and a P/FFO below 6x, Macerich shares are inexpensive.
  • I see Macerich shares as an attractive opportunity for contrarian investors.

Group of friends in the shopping mall

martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

It has been a rough ride for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) shareholders, with the stock down 13% year-to-date (and down 25% over the past year). Rising interest rates and a tightening lending market coupled with fears of a consumer spending slowdown have

Leasing decade

Macerich Leasing (4Q22 Investor Presentation)

occ

Occupancy 2009 to Present (4Q22 Investor Presentation)

1q23leasing

Macerich 1Q23 Leasing (1Q23 Conference Call Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

spgleasing

Simon 1Q23 Leasing Commentary (Simon 1Q23 Conference Call Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

incrrent

Incremental Rent 2023-25 (1Q23 Conference Call Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

bs

Macerich Balance Sheet Commentary (1Q23 Conference Call Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.96K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also have a long position in SPG

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.