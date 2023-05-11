Robinhood Q1 Earnings: Found Stability, Could Become Interesting

Kimberly White

Investment Thesis

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) put out a mixed Q1 report. On the one hand, issues pertaining to its profitability continue to plague the HOOD bull case.

On the other hand, asides from a lackluster profitability profile, there are a lot of green shoots that underscore the bull thesis.

All that being said, for my part, while I remain neutral on HOOD stock, I can certainly acquiesce that Robinhood is making progress in growing its intrinsic value.

Perhaps one day, Robinhood may even start to be GAAP profitable?

Why Robinhood?

Robinhood is one of the most volatile stocks, which is ironic since it's a brokerage firm that literally benefits from volatile markets and investors trading.

Even though I've been openly skeptical of Robinhood's progress, its earnings are in and the facts show a business that has the hallmarks of stabilization.

HOOD Q1 2023

For instance, in Q1 2023, we see sequential growth in MAUs (monthly active users). There could be possibly some seasonality or noise in this quarterly report, but for all intents and purposes, I believe that it's fair to assert that Robinhood's MAUs are no longer churning lower.

For me, this insight above all other insights speaks to the bull case.

I'm not going to make the insinuation that this is all there is to consider. Rather, if you have a stable business, there are prospects to improve revenue growth rates. Plus, this is the first quarter in many quarters where we actually see some positive y/y MAU figures.

Revenue Growth Rates Start to Stabilize

HOOD revenue growth rates

In a similar thrust to everything we've discussed so far, Robinhood today is more stable. It is no longer reporting those meaningfully negative y/y revenue growth rates.

One could make the case that with last year's Q1 2022 revenues down 43% y/y, it was always ''expected'' that Robinhood would be able to report some topline growth this time around.

Robinhood's Profitability is Improving

If I push asides my haughty considerations and play the Wall Street game, where EBITDA holds any semblance of value, Robinhood's Q1 2023 EBITDA jumped substantially from the same period a year ago:

HOOD Q1 2023

We can see that Robinhood's EBITDA improved from negative in Q1 2022 to positive $115 million.

Now, to be clear, if the business is no longer burning cash, as Robinhood is evidently not, then, all of a sudden, Robinhood's more than $5 billion cash and equivalents on its balance sheet becomes an interesting avenue to unlock future intrinsic value.

In other words, previously, when Robinhood was an EBITDA-negative enterprise, I was unwilling to give Robinhood's cash position much value. But today, with more than 60% of its market cap made up of cash, good things could happen.

The Bottom Line

Of course, the critical question that remains outstanding is whether or not Robinhood Markets, Inc. can stably grow its revenues at somewhere around 10% to 15% CAGR.

That being said, I suspect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. investors for now are simply more than happy to bid up its shares on the back of a relief rally. After all, let's keep in mind that, when all is said and done, Robinhood's share price has on countless occasions in the past 12 months traded higher than $10 per share, only to revert lower in the coming weeks. What's to say that's not going to happen again?