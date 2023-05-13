Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASML: Ignore The Destruction Of Demand - Effective Monopoly Remains Unchallenged

May 13, 2023 10:00 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)INTC, MU, NXPI, SSNLF, TSM
Summary

  • With a likely recession by H2'23, 15 years after the previous downturn, it is natural that ASML's EUV orders may be delayed or canceled in the near term.
  • However, with its backlog extending through 2025, we do not expect any material impact on its 2023 performance, with the company also reaffirming its forward guidance.
  • Considering that no recession lasts forever, this is merely a normalization after hyper-pandemic demand.
  • ASML remains strategically positioned as one of the most important supply chains in the semiconductor chip industry, with an "effective monopoly on the world's most advanced chip-making machines and technology."
  • Investors may want to add this stock to their well-diversified tech portfolio, at the next retracement to the March 2023 support levels.

Recession Fears

LilliDay

The Economic Downturn Is Only Temporary - ASML's Dominance Remains Unchallenged

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is the latest semiconductor supply chain company to be impacted by the economic downturn, the resultant demand destruction, and the volatile geopolitical issues between

ASML 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

ASML 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

ASML 10Y Returns

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

