Bayer AG (BAYZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 11:40 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF), BAYRY
Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Maier - Head of Investor Relations

Werner Baumann - Chief Executive Officer

Stefan Oelrich - Head, Pharmaceuticals Division

Rodrigo Santos - Head, Crop Science Division

Conference Call Participants

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

James Quigley - Morgan Stanley

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Kirsty Ross-Stewart - Citi

Joe Bowden - Bank of America

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse

Andreas Heine - Stifel

Laurent Favre - BNP

Sebastian Bray - Berenberg

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Bayer's Investor and Analyst Conference Call on the First Quarter 2023 Results. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Oliver Maier, Head of Investor Relations of Bayer AG. Please go ahead.

Oliver Maier

Thank you very much, Natalie. Good afternoon and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I'd like to welcome all of you to our first quarter 2023 conference call. With me on the call today is Werner Baumann, our CEO and I have to excuse Wolfgang Nickl, our CFO, as he got really sick yesterday and he can't join us today. And the so we make Werner work really hard today because he has to read the whole part. And the businesses are represented by the responsible board members for the Q&A session. Werner will begin today's call with framing the first quarter and then he will comment on the drivers of our business performance, as well as the outlook for 2023 before we open the Q&A session.

As always, I'd like to start the call today

