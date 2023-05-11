Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 12:02 PM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Q1 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Seymour - Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Corporate Communications

Bertrand Loy - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Graves - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Kieran de Brun - Mizuho Securities

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital Markets

Mike Harrison - Seaport Global

Operator

Welcome to the Entegris First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Seymour, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir?

Bill Seymour

Good morning, everyone. Earlier today, we announced the financial results for our first quarter of 2023. Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that our comments today will include some forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is contained in our most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports that we have filed with the SEC. Please refer to the information on the disclaimer slide in the presentation.

On this call, we will also refer to non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC and Regulation G. You can find a reconciliation table in today's news release as well as on our IR page of our website at entegris.com.

On the call today are Bertrand Loy, our CEO, who is joining us from Taiwan; and Greg

