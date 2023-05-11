Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 12:05 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD), JDCMF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.14K Followers

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Zhang - Director, Investor Relations

Lei Xu - Chief Executive Officer

Sandy Xu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs

Eddy Wang - Morgan Stanley

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by for JD.com’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today’s conference, Sean Zhang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Zhang

Thank you. Good evening and good day, everyone. Welcome to JD.com first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. For today’s call, CEO of JD.com, Mr. Lei Xu, will kick off with opening remarks. Our CFO, Ms. Sandy Xu, will discuss the financial results. After that, we will open the call to questions from analysts.

Let me quickly cover the Safe Harbor. Please be reminded that during this call, our comments and responses to your questions reflect management’s view as of today only will include forward-looking statements and please refer to our latest safe harbor statement in the earnings press release on our IR website, which applies to this call. We will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please also refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure in the earnings press release. Also, please note, all figures mentioned in this call are in RMB, unless otherwise stated.

Now, let me turn the call over to Mr. Xu, our CEO. Xu, please.

Lei Xu

Hello, everyone. This is Xu Lei. Thank you for joining JD.com’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. In the face of profound changes in external

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.