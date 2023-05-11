Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ted Goldthorpe - CEO, President and Director

Jason Roos - CFO

Patrick Schafer - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Steven Martin - Slater

Operator

Welcome to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. An earnings press release was distributed yesterday, May 10, after market close. A copy of the release, along with an earnings presentation is available on the company's website at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section and should be reviewed in conjunction with the company's Form 10-Q filed yesterday with the SEC. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

Please note that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Speaking on today's call will be Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. Jason Roos, Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Schafer, Chief Investment Officer.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge.

Ted Goldthorpe

Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for joining our first quarter 2023 earnings call.

I'm joined today, as previously mentioned by our Chief Financial Officer, Jason Roos, and our Chief Investment Officer, Patrick Schafer. I'll provide brief highlights on the company's performance and activities for the quarter. Patrick will provide commentary on our investment portfolio and our markets. And

