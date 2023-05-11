Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 1:18 PM ETWestwater Resources, Inc. (WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Frank Bakker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Cates - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dmitry Silversteyn - Water Tower Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Westwater Resources, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results and Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Frank Bakker, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Frank Bakker

Thank you, moderator, and thanks to those attending our first quarter 2023 business update and results call. With me today is Terence Cryan, our Executive Chairman of the Board; and Steve Cates, our Chief Financial Officer.

During this presentation, the forward-looking statements we make are based on management's judgment, including, but not limited to future graphite demand and price forecast, schedule and cost projections and economic expectations related to the Kellyton graphite plant, the Coosa graphite deposits and capital raising activities, including the estimated timing of those activities. These and other similar statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties of which the description can be found on Slide 2 within this presentation and in our 10-K for 2022 and our other SEC filings. Please read our cautionary statement and realize that actual results may differ materially from what's discussed today.

Slide 3. We remain focused on becoming the first U.S.-based vertically integrated anode graphite supplier. Also, we continue to believe that the location of our Kellyton plant in East Central Alabama, places our operations in the heart of the growing U.S. EV battery market. When completed, the Kellyton graphite processing plant will provide anode material necessary to support the energy transition. Recently, the EPA announced new emission targets, which is expected to increase critical material demand for electric vehicles by 78% over

