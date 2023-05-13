Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

The AI Investment Thesis

AMD 2Y Stock Price

Trading View

While we have been keen to add more Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) at our previous target of $70s in March 2023, it appears the recovery momentum has come sooner than expected. The stock has rapidly bounced at the $80s and is likely to retest its March 2023 resistance levels of $100s in the near term.

We may have been too greedy then, since the stock may also rally after its upcoming event, “AMD Data Center and AI Technology Premiere,” on June 13, 2023, due to the massive AI hype brought by ChatGPT thus far. One that we have also seen with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

In the meantime, AMD has reported underwhelming FQ1'23 results, with revenues of $5.35B (-4.4% QoQ/ -9.1% YoY) and adj EPS of $0.60 (+13% QoQ/ -46.9% YoY). This is on top of an in-line guidance for FQ2'23, suggesting that the PC headwinds may remain a little longer than suggested by Intel (INTC) previously.

Then again, investors need not worry yet, since AMD's Average Selling Prices remain stable thus far, as implied by the exemplary gross margins of 49.8% in FQ1'23 (-1 points QoQ/ -1.2 YoY), with FQ2'23 to be in line as well.

Lisa Su appears unfazed by the temporary headwinds as well, as witnessed in the aggressive Research and Development efforts at $1.41B (+3.6% QoQ/ +33% YoY), demonstrating its long-term stance in the intensely competitive semiconductor market.

Therefore, assuming that AMD's upcoming AI event is well received by Mr. Market, we may see its stock prices potentially break the current resistance levels to reach its next retest at $120s. We are hopeful of this cadence as well, since AI may very well be the driver of the next semiconductor super-cycle.

The same has been witnessed during the post-reopening cadence, with the boom in PC and data center demand contributing to the semiconductor company's top and bottom expansion at an accelerated CAGR of 51.9% and 40.9%, respectively, between FY2019 and FY2022. Even now, its top line remains relatively resilient, compared to INTC's drastic plunge in the latest quarter at -16.5% QoQ/ -36.1% YoY.

With the next replacement cycle to be sometime in 2025 for PCs and data centers, we suppose the gap may be bridged by the demand for AI tools/ chips in the intermediate term, with Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) taking the lead for now.

While NVDA has yet to release its latest earnings results, we guess the discrete GPU market may still be dominated by the latter, commanding 85% of the market share by Q4'22 (-1 point QoQ/ +7 YoY). However, this is where we are turning bullish, due to the growingly competitive AI chip market moving forward.

MSFT, one of the biggest winners of the AI race with the other being OpenAI, is reportedly working on Athena, an in-house AI chip. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has already released a report where its TPU V4s outperformed against NVDA's A100 for machine learning training.

Even Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) does not want to be left behind, releasing the next-gen Inferentia2 chip in November 2022 "for running the largest deep learning models at scale." Intel Corporation will also be launching the Habana Gaudi 3 by H1'24, further demonstrating our point.

With this cadence, we project that NVDA's leading market share may eventually be diluted, with AMD likely taking on part of the $89B AI pie by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.9%.

In this case, we concur with PC Gamer's opinion that competition drives innovation, especially attributed to AMD's aggressive strategy in growing its AI capabilities at a time of impacted data center and PC demand, significantly aided by the Xilinx and Pensando acquisition in 2022.

As an interesting fact, the semiconductor company has already entrusted its AI strategic future to Victor Peng, the former CEO of Xilinx. The new team is expected to harness its myriad offerings into a vertically integrated ecosystem based on the MI300 Accelerated Processing Unit, across the open-source ROCm and Xilinx's proprietary Vitis platform.

Combined with the multiple end-uses in the data center, cloud, and edge computing, we believe there is still a massive runway for AMD's AI ambition ahead, triggering the expansion in its top and bottom lines, as highlighted by Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, in the FQ1'23 earnings call:

We're putting a lot more resources... the work that we're doing, sort of taking our Xilinx and sort of the overall AMD AI efforts and collapsing them into one organization, that's primarily to accelerate our AI software work as well as platform work. So, success for MI300 is for sure a significant part of sort of the growth in AI in the cloud... We do believe that we will start ramping revenue in the fourth quarter with cloud AI customers and then it will be more meaningful in 2024. (Seeking Alpha.)

Meanwhile, despite the temporary headwinds, AMD also expands its share in the Server market to 18% (+0.4 points QoQ/ +6.3 YoY) and the Desktop market to 19.2% by Q1'23 (+0.6 points QoQ/ +0.9 YoY), suggesting its growing popularity.

Assuming a similar trend through the next few quarters, we may see its market share accelerate as the macroeconomic outlook normalizes by 2025, if not earlier by 2024.

AMD's Segment Performance In FQ1'23

Seeking Alpha

Therefore, while AMD's performance in FQ1'23 has been relatively underwhelming compared to its historical cadence, we tend to be more forgiving, due to the combination of massive pulled-forward sales during the hyper-pandemic demand and the current peak recessionary fears. This moderation appears to be only temporary.

So, Is AMD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMD and NVDA 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

While we will leave the decision-making on whether these semiconductor chip stocks deserve their premium P/E valuations to individual investors, it is undeniable that AMD is currently trading below its peer at an NTM P/E of 30.99x, though higher than its 1Y mean of 22.62x.

Then again, given the market analysts' projection of a top and bottom line CAGR of 8.8% and 13.2% through 2025, against NVDA at 19.7%/ 33.1%, it is unsurprising that AMD has been grouped in the category of high-growth tech stocks.

We believe AMD has immense growth potential in the long term as well, since the AI race has only just begun. Combined with the stepped support trend that we have been seeing since the October 2022 bottom, the stock remains a buy here.

There is still an excellent AMD upside potential of +61% to our price target of $157 as well, based on the market analysts' projected FY2025 EPS of $5.07 and its NTM P/E valuation. Lastly, a long-term price target over $300 for AMD is not overly ambitious, assuming that the company sustains an EPS expansion of ~17%, arriving at an exemplary FY2023 EPS of $12.50.