Medical Facilities Corporation (MFCSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Redman – President and Chief Executive Officer

David Watson – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Endri Leno – National Bank

Sahil Dhingra – RBC

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Medical Facilities Corporation's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. After management's remarks, this call will include a question-and-answer session whereby qualified equity analysts will be permitted to ask questions.

Before turning the call over to management, Listeners are reminded that today's call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For additional information, please consult the MD&A for this quarter, the Risk Factors section of the Annual Information Form and Medical Facilities' other filings with Canadian securities regulators. Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date made.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jason Redman, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. Please go ahead, Mr. Redman.

Jason Redman

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. On the call with me today is our Chief Financial Officer, David Watson. We reported our Q1 results earlier this morning. Our news release, financial statements and MD&A may be accessed through our website at medicalfacilitiescorp.ca and have also been filed with SEDAR.

Our first quarter results reflect the continued strong operational performance of our best-in-class surgical hospitals. Overall surgical volumes from our specialty surgical hospitals were

