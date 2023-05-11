Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 1:22 PM ETPGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.14K Followers

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad West - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Treasurer

Jeff Jackson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Craig Henderson - Interim Chief Financial Officer & Vice President, Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Bettenhausen - Truist Securities

Doug Wardlaw - JPMorgan

Joseph Ahlersmeyer - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the PGT Innovations' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode.

I'd like to turn the conference over to PGT Innovations' Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer Brad West. Please go ahead sir.

Brad West

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the PGT Innovations' first quarter 2023 investor conference call. With me on the call today are our President and CEO, Jeff Jackson; and our Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Finance, Craig Henderson.

On the Investor Relations section of our company website, you will find the earnings press release issued earlier today as well as the slide presentation we have posted to accompany today's discussion. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company's website.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, please direct your attention to the disclosure statement on slide two of the presentation as well as the disclaimers included in the earnings press release and our SEC filings that discuss forward-looking statements.

Today's remarks contain forward-looking statements including statements about our 2023 financial performance outlook. Those statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected results is available in the company's most recent SEC filings.

Additionally, on slide three, note that we report results

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.