ITOCHU Corporation (ITOCF) FYE 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 1:23 PM ETITOCHU Corporation (ITOCF), ITOCY
ITOCHU Corporation (OTCPK:ITOCF) FYE 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Keita Ishii - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keita Ishii

Hello, everyone. I am Keita Ishii, President and COO of ITOCHU Corporation. Thank you very much for joining us today. Let me explain FYE 2023 Financial Results and FYE 2024 Management Plan.

Please refer to the FYE ’23 business results materials, which were announced on May 9.

Page 2 shows the summary of financial results for FYE ’23. Consolidated net profit was ¥800.5 billion. Due to the absence of the extraordinary gains booked in the last fiscal year, net profit decreased. But it was the second best result following the last year's record high ¥820.3 billion, exceeding ¥800 billion level, two years in a row.

Page 3 is the profit attributable to Itochu by segment. The record high profits were recorded in three companies including Machinery, Metals & Minerals, and Energy & Chemicals.

In Machinery, auto-related the business recovered from the production restriction due to the semiconductor shortage with tight supply demand balance and margin expansion. North American construction machinery related business performed well with higher margin mainly in small construction machinery. Equity pickup from Hitachi Construction Machinery, which is under equity method from the second half, contributed.

With higher electricity prices, North American electric power business and domestic and overseas operating companies performed well. The record high profit above ¥100 billion yen was achieved for the first time.

Metals & Minerals also renewed the record high profit. In addition to the rising coal prices and weaker yen, Marubeni-Itochu Steel showed strength with robust North American business.

Energy & Chemicals profit was also record high supported by solid chemicals operating companies. Rising market prices led to major improvements of energy trading. Basic chemicals and electricity trading performed

