Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 1:25 PM ETMilestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.14K Followers

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman – Investor Relations

Arjan Haverhals – Chief Executive Officer

Peter Milligan – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Milestone Scientific’s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. David Waldman, Investor Relations. David, you may begin.

David Waldman

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, and thank you for joining Milestone Scientific’s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

On the call with us today are Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer; and Peter Milligan, Chief Financial Officer of Milestone Scientific.

The company issued a press release today, May 11, containing first quarter 2023 financial results which is also posted on the company’s website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020. The company’s management will now provide prepared remarks reviewing the financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Before we get started, we would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding timing and financial impact of Milestone’s ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues and future success.

These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone’s control.

Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.