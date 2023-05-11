Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 1:29 PM ETVolitionRx Limited (VNRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.14K Followers

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Powell - Executive Vice President of Investor Relations.

Cameron Reynolds - President and Group Chief Executive Officer

Tom Butera - Chief Executive Officer of our Volition Veterinary subsidiary

Terig Hughes - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Jackson - The Benchmark Company

Steven Ralston - Zacks

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to VolitionRx Limited's First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation all parties will be in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference call will be opened for questions. [Operator Instructions]. This conference is being recorded today May 11, 2023.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Scott Powell, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations.

Scott Powell

Thank you, and welcome everyone to today's earnings conference call for VolitionRx Limited.

This call will cover Volition’s financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023, along with a discussion of our recent activities and key upcoming milestones. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to a question-and-answer session.

Also on our call today are Mr. Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of our Volition Veterinary subsidiary and Mr. Terig Hughes, Group Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the information discussed on this conference call will include forward-looking statements covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our beliefs, as well as assumptions we have used based upon information currently available to us. Because these statements reflect our current views concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.