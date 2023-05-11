Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sotherly Hotels, Inc. (SOHO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 1:40 PM ETSotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO), SOHOB, SOHOO, SOHON
Sotherly Hotels, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Sims - VP, Operations & IR

Scott Kucinski - EVP & COO

Anthony Domalski - VP, Secretary & CFO

David Folsom - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Sotherly Hotels First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]. I'll now hand over to your host, Mack Sims, Vice President of Operations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Sims

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. If you did not receive a copy of the earnings release, you may access our website at sotherlyhotels.com. In the release, the company has reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Reg G requirements. Any statements made during this conference call which are not historical may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained.

Factors and risks that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are detailed in today's press release and from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements. With that, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Kucinski

Thanks, Mack. Good morning, everyone. I'll start off today's call with a review of our portfolio's key operating metrics for the quarter. Looking at the first quarter results for the same-store composite portfolio, RevPAR was $116.80 driven by an occupancy of 60.5% and an ADR of $193.03. First quarter RevPAR performance represents an increase of 16.3% over the same period in 2022, driven by a 10.8% increase in occupancy and

