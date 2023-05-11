imaginima

Investment Thesis

Oil and gas prices have declined recently, making this sector less appealing. Although opportunities remain within this industry, one hidden gem stands out: Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM).

Superficially, EPM appears as just another independent oil and gas exploration and production company. But deep down, its assets represent high-quality, long-lived reserves that align with its priority of maximizing shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends. EPM has paid dividends for 39 consecutive quarters and increased its dividend from $0.03 per share in Q2 FY2020 to $0.12 in Q3 FY2023.

The key question for investors therefore should be whether this return is sustainable.

With regards to this article, I will evaluate it based on dividends alone, as buybacks tend to be more opportunistic.

Who is EPM?

EPM is an independent energy company focused on owning and investing in onshore oil and natural gas properties across the United States. Its portfolio primarily consists of non-operated working interests in the following oil and gas properties:

the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana, a Carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project;

the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming, a secondary recovery field utilizing water injection wells to pressurize the reservoir;

the Barnett Shale located in North Texas, a natural gas producing property;

the Williston Basin in North Dakota, a producing oil and natural gas property;

the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming, a natural gas producing field with access to the ONEOK (OKE)gas pipeline; and

small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

EPM Oil & Gas Properties (EPM Q2 FY23 Presentation)

Why is EPM's Dividend Sustainable?

REIT-Like Business Model

I view EPM as essentially an energy REIT. It acquires non-operated interests in select oil and natural gas properties, with daily operations conducted by third-party operators. By relinquishing control and responsibility of operations, EPM sacrifices some control over its assets but gains the benefit of outsourcing day-to-day management challenges. This lightweight operating structure is positioned to profit from the upside potential of developing U.S. oil and gas resources while limiting the downside risks and costs of running complex operations.

As evidence, EPM employs only 8 people according to its FY2022 10K. This limited operational footprint also enables minimization of costs, permitting EPM to maximize income and free cash flow for distribution to investors.

For income-oriented investors, EPM's low-cost structure supports an attractive dividend. With most cash flow passed through to returns, EPM is effectively a means of gaining exposure to opportunities in oil and gas exploration and production with relatively low effort and risk. The company can deploy capital to the most promising prospects without being burdened by a large cost base, thereby maximizing potential returns on investment for shareholders.

In summary, EPM has created a compelling model as an independent energy producer focused on return generation and dividend enhancement rather than operational control or complexity.

Prudent Business Strategy

EPM's strategic approach, in my assessment, encompasses four key pillars:

Diversification across oil, LNG and natural gas, without a primary focus on any single commodity. This diversification reduces risk.

Selection of properties with proven, long-lived reserves and low future capital needs. These higher-quality, lower-maintenance assets support more stable and predictable performance.

Continual targeting of accretive acquisition opportunities meeting the above criteria. By concentrating on the most compelling prospects, EPM aims to optimize returns on invested capital.

Attachment to financial discipline and a balanced sheet. While pursuing growth, EPM consistently maintain a strong current ratio and low leverage to ensure financial flexibility and stability.

This disciplined approach yields income-focused returns rather than speculative growth. Diversification, high-quality assets, prudent spending and a rock-solid balance sheet underpin EPM's ability to generate attractive dividends and total returns with moderate risk.

Some may comment that EPM's cash holdings decreased from $31.6M in FY2019 to only $18.3M in the latest quarter. However, this decline is attributed to the payoff of the company's debt during Q2 FY2023, which showcases EPM's dedication to financial strength and control.

Risk

Dependency on Crude Oil and Natural Gas Price and Demand

It is important to note that EPM has limited control over both commodity prices and operating costs. The company's success is ultimately tied to the demand and price of crude oil and natural gas, which is a cyclical industry with significant volatility, as demonstrated in the accompanying chart.

Oil and Gas Prices (Yahoo Finance)

Moreover, the significant drop of Natural Gas, which accounts for more than 50% of EPM's revenue following the acquisition of Barnett Shale and Jonah Field, by over 50% year to date, could heavily impact the company's profitability. This, in turn, may raise concerns about the sustainability of EPM's dividend.

In the latest Q3 FY2023 press release, which EPM beat top and bottom line, the CEO still said:

… During the quarter, we briefly realized unusually high natural gas prices contributing to the exceptional performance. While we are very pleased with these results, we do not budget for such pricing on a go-forward basis...

On the other hand, the renewable energy sector is rapidly growing. The International Energy Agency has predicted that renewable energy will account for 35% of global power generation by 2025, while the Energy Information Administration has forecasted that solar power will make up over 50% of new capacity in the US by 2023. This trend is likely to have a significant impact on global crude oil demand, potentially leading to a significant decrease in crude oil prices in the future.

Higher Capex and Operating Cost Moving Forward

EPM is currently weighing the possibility of additional capital expenditures for the Pronghorn and Three Forks locations in the Williston area. During Q2 FY2023 earnings call, an analyst inquired about the expected capital expenditure range, which was estimated to be between $6.5 and $9.5 million, but did not include any projections for the Pronghorn and Three Forks locations. The CEO responded:

Sure. It all depends on the pricing in there and one of the reasons we've been really going back and forth on this pricing in that part of the world has moved a lot and it's moved up and we're starting to see it ease a bit. But -- so it's kind of a range per well, a fully completed well. And look, I don't want to give an exact number, but I would say, just to be safe, anywhere from $7.5 million to $10 million…. I'm saying you would add another depending on the working interest, right, gross $7.5-ish to $10 million per well.

Higher capital expenditures can be a double-edged sword, as there is a risk that newly drilled and completed wells may not result in a significant return. However, EPM is in a relatively strong financial position, with no debt and a borrowing base of $50 million. This should help to alleviate cash flow issues and offset any concerns over a potential reduction in dividend payouts.

That being said, there is also a risk that operating costs could increase more than revenue from the new wells, leading to lower profitability and potentially impacting future dividend payouts. This is a potential downside that investors should monitor closely.

Valuation

Given EPM's focus on dividend generation as core to total return, application of a dividend discount model proves insightful for valuation and identifying potential upside. A "zero growth" dividend discount model will be used, with the assumption of no increase in the more commonly paid out quarterly dividend of $0.10. This provides a more conservative valuation by anticipating no augmented payouts in the future.

The current 5.25% risk-free rate serves as the discount rate, reflecting the rate of return available on "risk-free" Treasury securities. This rate indicates the opportunity cost of holding EPM stock versus Treasuries, ensuring an appropriate discount percentage for future dividends.

The analysis estimates the present value of expected future dividends at the 5.25% rate, culminating in a fair value per share price. By comparing this fair value to the current share price, we calculate potential upside if the market price eventually matches intrinsic value.

At a current $6.90 share price, the calculated fair value of $7.61 represents 10.3% potential upside.

EPM Dividend Quarterly Distribution (EPM Q2 FY2023)

Conclusion

For an investor considering an investment in EPM, it is crucial to align their investment strategy with the company's overall strategy. The primary focus for such an investor should be on dividends and share buybacks rather than capital gains, given the company's current position.

The 50% drop in Natural Gas prices since the start of the year is a major threat. But EPM's current dividend policy appears to be sustainable. This is due to the fact that the company is still profitable, has a cash pile of over $18m, and the quarterly depreciation and amortization almost equals 85% of the current dividend amount of $0.12. This indicates that there is room for potential increases in dividends if EPM generates additional profits in the future.

Furthermore, among the 525 companies within the Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Stocks category in Seeking Alpha, EPM is one of only two companies with an EV/EBITDA less than 5, year on year growth for revenue, EBITDA and EPS greater than 50%, Return to Common Equity, Equity, Total Assets, and Total Capital greater than 30%, and Debt to Equity less than 10%.

Oil and Gas Stock Screener (Seeking Alpha)

In short, by prioritizing returns over gains with reasonable risks, EPM's investment proposition and income strategy appear attractive relative to its peers, given its current position, provided that it is purchased at an attractive valuation. The prioritization of dividends, capability for growth, and balanced finances could satisfy income investors seeking oil and gas exposure through steady, increasing cash returns and optionality for further upside on compelling opportunities.

What I Did?

As an investor who is not a US citizen, I am aware that my dividend will be subject to a 30% US withholding tax. Considering this factor, my expected quarterly dividend will only be US$0.07. However, my risk-free rate is approximately 4%, which means that my fair value based on a dividend discount model with zero growth will be US$7.

This indicates that if I invest at the current share price of US$6.90, I will be investing at almost fair value. To overcome the lower dividend return, I will need to sell put and call options to mitigate the lower dividend return and in order to potentially gain more upside.