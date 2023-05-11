Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Prioritizing Income: Evaluating Evolution Petroleum As A Steady Yield Stock

TUB Investing profile picture
TUB Investing
102 Followers

Summary

  • To invest in EPM, you have to be aligned with their policy of shareholder return in terms of dividends.
  • It has a REIT-like business structure and prudent business strategy facilitates its dividend payments.
  • Natural Gas prices, which contribute almost 50% of its revenue, have fallen 50% year to date.
  • With a profitable business and a current cash pile, EPM's dividend seems sustainable for now.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Investment Thesis

Oil and gas prices have declined recently, making this sector less appealing. Although opportunities remain within this industry, one hidden gem stands out: Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM).

Superficially, EPM appears as just another independent oil and gas exploration

Oil and gas properties owned by Evolution Petroleum Corporation

EPM Oil & Gas Properties (EPM Q2 FY23 Presentation)

To observe the changes in the Oil and Gas Prices

Oil and Gas Prices (Yahoo Finance)

Shows the company consistency in giving dividend.

EPM Dividend Quarterly Distribution (EPM Q2 FY2023)

EPM is one of the top 2

Oil and Gas Stock Screener (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

TUB Investing profile picture
TUB Investing
102 Followers
A Contrarian investor, my school of thought is to deep dive into small caps companies rather than big tech firms. Uncovering undervalued/unknown companies thrills me, as quoted by Peter Lynch - to find them before Wall Street does.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EPM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.