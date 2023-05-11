NICE Ltd. (NICE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

With me on the call today are Barak Eilam, Chief Executive Officer; and Beth Gaspich, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to point out that some of the statements made on this call will constitute forward-looking statements. In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, please be advised that the company's actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the factors that could cause actual results or performance of the company to differ materially is contained in the section entitled Risk Factors in Item 3 of the company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023.

During today's call, we will present a more detailed discussion of first quarter 2023 results and the company's guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023. Following our comments, there will be an opportunity for questions.

Let me remind you that unless otherwise noted on this call, we will be commenting on our adjusted results of operations, which differ in certain respects from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, as reflected mainly in accounting for acquisition-related revenues and expenses, amortization of intangible assets and accounting for stock-based compensation. The differences between the non-GAAP adjusted results and the equivalent GAAP figures are detailed in today's press release.

We also like to remind you that we are hosting our Investor Day on June 6 in conjunction with our Interaction [inaudible] Conference in New York City. The special program for analysts and investors, presentations from NICE executives and access to the solutions showcase. We have received the registration email. Please email us at ir@nice.com.

And I will now turn the call over to Barak.

Barak Eilam

Thank you, Marty. And welcome everyone. We are pleased to begin the year on a high note with strong first quarter results as we continue to outpace the market. We reported total revenue of $572 million which exceeded the high end of our guidance range and represented 9% growth at constant currency. Driving the great execution on the top line was once again our industry leading cloud business ss cloud revenue grew 25% in Q1. Along with our top line growth, we continue to lead in that exclusive club of profitable growth as we turn in another highly profitable quarter. The cloud gross margin improved by another 140 basis points to 70% compared to Q1 last year. The operating margin increased 30 basis points to 28.6%, and earnings per share came in at $2.03, also exceeding the high end of our guidance range and represented growth of 13%.

We are proud of our healthy rule of 40 mix, going 9% in total revenue with an EBITDA margin of 32%. Our continued strong performance and clear market leadership are attributed to the tight alignment between our strategic priorities and sharp execution centered on expanding cloud market share, championing the AI opportunity and our emphasis on profitable growth. Our cloud growth continues to lead the market and this growth is not only unique in its magnitude, but in its consistency as well. Our strong performance over the past several years had led to rapid increase in scale, evidenced by $1.5 billion in cloud ARR. Even at the current scale of our business, we believe we are only at the beginning of our cloud potential with the lion's share of our cloud opportunity still ahead.

For us, our success in the cloud has always been and continues to be about opportunity, strategy and execution. On opportunity cloud is still only 20% penetrated in our industry and even less penetrated at the high end of the enterprise market where we continue to excel. On strategy, our codification approach is unique as it is not just about the classic business model transition from on- premise to cloud, but rather a much broader dynamic of market convergence. From the first day of our cloud strategy, we have strategically targeted to expand from leading the on-premise WM markets to consolidating and converging major CX applications categories into a broad single platform.

The typical cloud business model transition is often characterized by an acute and drawn out downturn in growth and profitability. Conversely, our transition led to an accelerated growth in revenue and profitability, propelled by a vast increase in our total addressable market driven by our successful convergence to a single platform vendor. On execution, we continue to widen our leadership, as evidenced by multiple recent milestones, including outdistancing the competition with resilient cloud growth, recognition as the market leader by Gartner and Forrester. And just recently, we announced reaching 1 million agents on CXone, the highest in our market. We have the largest customer base, nearly 300 customers billing over $1 million a year, and the largest ecosystem of partners that continues to expand you.

In Q1, we signed multiple significant cloud deals, including eight digit deals with customers in a diverse set of industries. In one eight digit deal with a large North East energy company, we replaced several vendors with the customer standardizing in CXone. We won the deal for our domain expertise, our success with other utilities companies, the unmet scalability of CXone, and our ability to deliver conversational AI as an integral part of the platform. In another eight digit deal with a very large medical logistics company, we replaced the legacy incumbent with CXone as this customer was looking to adopt a market leading platform with a proven track record for large scale innovation.

After a thorough selection process, they chose CXone. We signed a seven digit deal with a very large bank replacing the incumbent and a seven digit deal with a health insurance technology company for CXone. We replaced one of our cloud competitors that failed to deliver, which happened with more than one customer this quarter. We signed a seven digit deal with one of the largest media and entertainment companies which continues to adopt CXone advanced digital engagement capabilities. We sign a seven digit deal with allowed certification services company as they are moving off the legacy incumbent and onto the cloud with CXone. We won the deal based on the breadth and depth of our platform as other cloud vendors could not deliver the seamless integrated suite that CXone provides. We also continue to expand internationally in the cloud as demonstrated by continued large deals in EMEA and APAC. In one such seven digit deal, we signed a very large insurance company where CXone simplified our technology stack by consolidating all interaction channels and applications into our single cloud platform while offering out of the box integrations to other enterprise wide solutions. There was a seven digit deal with a large European BPO where we replaced a cloud competitor. We signed a seven digit deal with one of the largest water treatment companies, which we won for the excellent scalability of CXone.

AI is the second leg of growth for NICE as the CX market provides multiple great use cases for AI along with significant monetization opportunities. CX driven AI has the potential to solve three longstanding, significant strategic operational challenges for enterprises that have been weighing on the customer service market for decades. The ever growing need for additional skilled labor, business decision velocity and mass personalization at scale. CX is becoming endlessly complex and as a result, even with the current spend on technology, the effectiveness of the 50 million employees in this market is deteriorating. AI driven CX has the potential to be a force multiplier for these employees, empowering them to become three times more effective, and as a result, spend towards the CX technology will grow threefold.

Second, the Holy Grail of CX is to achieve outstanding customer satisfaction and retention along with brand elevation at the lowest possible cost. The ability to conquer this challenge relies on the pace of decision velocity. AI driven CX is a game changer for enterprises as it enables them for the first time to master CX in real time with one of the quickest ROIs from technology. And third, the best possible CX is achieved when we can offer complete personalized customer service that feels like the consumer has a fully dedicated brand employee working exclusively for them. AI driven CX makes mass personalization scale feasible for the first time redirecting tam to technology, delivering this ever going need for additional skilled labor, business decision velocity and mass personalization at scale are the core reasons why AI is a game changer for the CX market.

This market is still spending 90% of its cost on labor, but cannot redirect budgets into technology with outstanding returns. However, while the opportunity is meaningful, like we have seen numerous times in the past, CX is an extremely specialized market with a very high barrier of entry. The winner of AI driven CX must have a well adopted platform with a full suite of solutions, massive amounts of historical and current fully labeled, high quality data, and deep CX focused domain expertise. NICE is primed to be the AI leader of the CX market, and it is by far our biggest tam expansion opportunity we've ever had. Importantly, when it comes to CX, generic AI simply doesn't work. This is why we have spent the last several years building Enlighten, the AI core CXone to become the best purpose built AI platform for CX.

A few months ago, we partied through unique integration with generative AI, further humanizing the conversation. Moreover, our unique label data set, including derivative information from tens of billions of past interactions from numerous verticals, is second to none. Enlighten, combined with generative AI provides enterprises with the essential ongoing precision, security guardrails and integration that are mandatory in the highly complex world of CX. CXone has the broadest market penetration. And now with AI injected throughout the platform, we are rapidly expanding beyond the core contact center and to the entire customer journey. Digital and nondigital, human assisted and consumer led. With 80% of customer service interactions managed outside of the contact center, this opportunity represents a potential fivefold increase in our tam. In fact, we are already seeing many examples of existing customers that are expanding into our AI driven CX solutions. And as a result, our ARR from these customers is going between 3x to 5x.

In Q1, we saw multiple and significant AI driven deals. For example, in one seven digit deal, a very large insurance company selected CXone, Enlighten, winning the deal against two other AI [inaudible] solution providers. This customer is focused on augmenting labor with AI enabled self-service to help them appeal to a younger demographic, and CXone, Enlighten is providing the means to do it. In another AI led deal, seven digit one, a large transportation company, expanded their use of CXone, Enlighten adopting additional AI models to dramatically increase their decision velocity as they aim to take further market share from their competition.

We also signed a seven digit Enlighten deal with a very large digital communications company which is implementing Enlighten AI in order to streamline their customer journeys across digital engagement and voice for attended and unattended interactions. We signed a seven digit Enlighten AI expansion deal with a large healthcare company, further providing mass personalization for their customers following the first line of business that successfully adopted, Enlighten. NICE is well positioned to further expand our leadership and take share in Cloud and AI. Bolstered by our superior financial profile, our natively built Cloud platform, with its exceptional architecture, delivers world class unit economics. This is the driving force behind our expanding cloud goals margin, and we expect it to continue to grow with further scale.

In addition, with $1.7 billion of cash in the bank and our business generating more than $0.5 billion annually in cash flow from operations, it allows us to think and operate strategically. In summary, we are clearly leading in the two growth areas within our industry, Cloud and AI, and we have built NICE to monetize on our leadership with outstanding profitability and returns. When I speak to customers lately, they tell me that they want to partner with a vendor that shares their vision, is committed to innovation and has the financial sources to back it up. NICE is delivering on all of it. We look forward to continue to execute well during 2023 and beyond.

I'll now turn the call over to Beth Gaspich.

Beth Gaspich

Thank you, Barak, and good day, everyone. I'm pleased to provide an analysis of our financial results and business performance for the first quarter of 2023 and our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2023. Our financial results in the first quarter continue to demonstrate the strength of our business, with both total revenue and EPS exceeding the high end of our guidance range. Total revenue for the first quarter was $572 million, up 8% year-over-year and 9% at constant currency.

Cloud revenue increased 25% to $368 million in the first quarter, performing at the high end of our expectations and outpacing comparable market growth. Across all our markets, we continue to see further penetration in the cloud with increasing adoption by large enterprises. This was evident in the record 64% mix of cloud as a percentage of total revenue, up from 56% in Q1 last year.

Services revenue, which represented 28% of total revenue, was $160 million, a slight increase of 2% year-over-year. Product revenue, which represented 8% of total revenue in the quarter compared to 14% of total revenue last year, decreased 41% to $44 million. This shift in the mix of our revenue was in line with our expectations as our overall revenue growth is increasingly driven by our cloud platforms. The resilience of our business model is evident in our recurring revenue, which increased to 85% of total revenue in the first quarter, compared to 79% last year. Recurring revenue is comprised primarily from a combination of cloud and maintenance revenue.

From a geographic breakdown, the Americas region, which represented 83% of total revenue, grew 12% year-over-year. The EMEA region, which represented 11% of our total revenue, decreased 13% year-over-year and 8% in constant currency. The APAC region, which represented 6% of total revenue, increased 14% percent year-over-year and 15% in constant currency. The adoption of cloud across the globe is evident as we delivered double digit growth in cloud revenue in all three regions.

Moving to our business unit breakdown, customer engagement revenues, which represented 83% of our total revenue in Q1 were $472 million, a 12% increase and 13% increase in constant currency compared to last year. CXone, our Customer Experience Cloud platform, is the main driver for growth in customer engagement as we continue to add over 200 new logos a quarter, expand internationally, expand our partner distribution network and cross-sell and upsell enter our sizable existing customer base. Revenues from Financial Crime and Compliance, which represented 17% of our total revenue in Q1 and totaled $100 million, decreased 5% year-over-year and 4% in constant currency. We are seeing an accelerated adoption of cloud in this market, which has led to a much higher recurring revenue base in comparison to the prior year when revenue was driven primarily from nonrecurring product revenue. The transition of our financial prime segment to an increasing adoption of our cloud platforms is a trend that is expected to continue.

Like customer engagement, our Financial Crime and Compliance cloud platforms have greatly expanded our growth opportunity and total addressable market as we serve both the SMB and high end of our customer segments.

Now to profitability. Our gross profit grew 6% year-over-year to $410 million. Total gross margin in Q1 was 71.7%, compared to 73% in Q1 last year. Cloud gross margin increased 140 basis points year-over-year to 70% in Q1. In Q1, operating income increased by 10% year-over-year to $163 million and our industry leading operating margin increased 30 basis points to 28.6%, compared to 28.3% last year. EBITDA increased by 9% year-over-year to $180 million in the first quarter. Our industry leading EBITDA margin in the first quarter increased to 31.5% compared to 31.2% last year. Earnings per share for the first quarter totaled a record $2.03, a double digit increase of 13% compared to Q1 last year.

Our financial and other income was $10 million, resulting from interest income earned from our healthy cash and investment portfolio. Cash flow from operations in Q1 increased to a record of $195 million compared to the prior year, which was also an all-time high cash generation, reflecting strong collections and our healthy business. Our 29% free cash flow margin in Q1 is best-in-class in our industry. We announced a new $250 million share repurchase program in November of last year and shared that we expected to fully execute it by the end of this year. In Q1, we delivered on that expectation of acceleration by repurchasing $65 million, an amount of repurchase in one quarter, which was near the full amount we repurchased in all of 2021. Total cash and investments at the end of March totaled $1,685 million. Our debt net of a hedge instrument was $544 million resulting in net cash and investments exceeding $1.1 billion. We pride ourselves on the consistency in which we have always operated our business to deliver growth in both revenue and profitability.

This laser focus is also extended to our balance sheet and healthy cash flow generated from operations together with debt, which is nearly interest free. The combination of our industry leading business financial results paired with our strong balance sheet sets us apart with unparalleled capital allocation opportunities.

I will conclude my remarks with guidance. For the second quarter of 2023, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $572 million to $582 million, representing 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. We expect the second quarter of 2023 fully diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $2 to $2.10 representing 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. We are raising our full year 2023 total revenue and EPS guidance. We now expect total revenue to be in the range of $2,350 million to $2,370 million, representing 8% growth at the midpoint compared to the full year 2022. We now expect a full year 2023 fully diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $8.32 to $8.52 representing 11% growth at the midpoint compared to full year ‘22.

I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Samad Samana with Jefferies.

Samad Samana

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Barak, I appreciate how much time you spent on talking about the opportunity with AI. I wanted to maybe drill into that just, there is a lot of debate going on right now in the investment community about how AI impacts different companies' business models. And I am curious how you think about the potential for it being deflationary to the number of seats in the market versus the monetization that exists by making the platform more powerful for the brands that you are ultimately powering. So can you maybe just help us think about what you have seen in at least early contracts where you are including AI and the deal and how that compares to deals that you have had involved or just how you think about balancing those two elements and how you think about the revenue opportunity.

Barak Eilam

Barak Eilam

In terms of the monetization opportunity, if you would like, as I mentioned, organizations are seeing the potential in three areas. One is the augmenting really the need that they have of skilled labor, obviously decision velocity of the enterprise, and then the mass personalization at the scale. What we are seeing right now in terms of the opportunity, since 90% of the spending the customer services are still on labor, this is the real opportunity to amortize if you would like on technology and seeing greater return. A cost of an employee in a customer service is roughly $50,000 a year, and the ROI hands on AI is very significant. And what we see in all of those deals that I've mentioned, the customer of ours in the classic contact center that has AI capabilities, which allows us, by the way, to expand way beyond the contact center, we see anywhere from 3x to 5x ARR increase versus just a typical per seat opportunity.

I want to add, based on your question, one thing you're asking about what we see with customers, so maybe just one more thing to add, and this is kind of what, we have thousands of customers, and we speak to them regularly, and I speak to customers on a regular basis. And in a way, I would like to describe it, it's kind of divided into two camps. The first camp is those enterprises that are extremely protective of their brand and unwilling to even consider deploying generative AI to service their customers because of that concern. And the other camp is those that see the potential but experience significant disappointment following an initial use of out of the box generative AI. But what we do see is that both camps are coming to us as the go to CX platform provider and they're a trusted vendor when it comes to elevating the CX operation and leveraging AI.

But both camps, as a result of those discussion and the experience, they do understand few things that we have the proven infrastructure to deploy CX specific data, both in context and in scale. We have the mass decades of historical high quality label data from wide array of verticals and use cases that is really extremely almost impossible to obtain. We provide a high level of security, which is a very big concern, even considering kind of for more of a generative AI. And how do you mitigate between the public domain and the private domain? And of course, we have the domain expertise that are unmatched and do not exist in generative AI companies or small CX specific companies. And I would say that the last one is that eventually when enterprises are deploying AI, they're not looking for a generic approach. They're looking for the AI eventually to service the customers, but to service the customer in light of their business goals and their brand desire. That's why there is nothing generic about it and that's what we see these days.

Samad Samana

Samad Samana

Beth Gaspich

Beth Gaspich

I think it's also reflected in our cash generated from our operations that we have a strong customer base across NICE with the high credit worthiness of our customers.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tyler Radke with Citi.

Tyler Radke

Tyler Radke

Barak Eilam

Barak Eilam

And what we've been seeing in the last year and a half with us expanding into digital and AI is that we are now covering the entire customer journey. And we monetize not only on 20% of the journey, which is the contact center, but over the entire journey and over that part of the journey, the number of interactions is growing exponentially and we managed to monetize on that because organization further understanding that there is huge potential and huge impact positive and negative on the brand to cover all aspects of customer interaction, not just those that are inside the contact center. So we are happy with both directions and our strategy allows us to expand as we by the way expanded in the past. And we think it's a tremendous opportunity and just from this quarter alone, think about the number of deals that I've mentioned with respect to AI. The lion's share of them has nothing to do with the attended per agent opportunity, but rather completely outside of the contact center.

Tyler Radke

Tyler Radke

Barak Eilam

Barak Eilam

So you mentioned Avaya like and others, and I think everyone understand that this is not going anywhere positive. And customers are looking to migrate and also like for like, but like for better. Like for much better. The other thing is that we see a lot of companies around us that are struggling, have never been profitable and have poor unit economics and now focusing their efforts on the bottom line. And when you don't have this muscle and all of a sudden you decide to focus your efforts on the bottom line, you start to cut. You start to cut on your R&D, you start to cut on your go-to-market. And that impacts customers. And they see it as a negative. And there are some private companies that are highly leveraged, carrying a significant debt, paying right now, or spending most of the time about struggling to servicing the debt.

And because of that, they have to take tactical decisions instead of strategic decisions that are hurting their customers. And I think all of that eventually customers see through that and they decide to partner with us.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rishi Jaluria with RBC.

Rishi Jaluria

Rishi Jaluria

Barak Eilam

Barak Eilam

And enterprises do not want to take it, put it in the public domain and have generative AI being trained on that. Not to speak about the fact that there is nothing generic about what brands are trying to do when they provide service. They are trying to make sure that their consumer is being led to meet their own business goals. They want to sell certain things, they don't want to recommend on certain things, they don't want to recommend on the competition and they don't want any opportunity for embarrassment and saying the wrong thing for the customer. And that's exactly why Enlighten that sit on this mass amount of information over many, many tens of billions of historical information but including one that are very current is the one that is helping them to achieve that goal. Again, both for the consumer but also a bot that is sitting next, if you would like, to that employee and really empowering them to become extremely proficient at their job.

Rishi Jaluria

Rishi Jaluria

Barak Eilam

Barak Eilam

We have spent cumulatively 40,000 man years in building CXone. And we have done it from the ground up with all the functionality in order to meet two very important things. One is scalability. It is, we don't need to put band aid or to stitch things together in order to meet scale. And in this market where the enterprises starting to adopt it, scale is extremely important and it's completely different ballgame to operate at scale. So that's the first reason. And the other reason is the completeness. We have all the application, 45 different CX application that was built natively by us on CXone. And it’s not, we're not sending the customer to bring other vendors and integrated in and become the system integrator of this environment and have a very complex Frankenstein stack, as we call it, with those vendors. And that's the reason why customers are coming back to us.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jim Fish with Piper Sandler.

Quinton Gabrielli

Quinton Gabrielli

Barak Eilam

Barak Eilam

Quinton Gabrielli

Quinton Gabrielli

Beth Gaspich

Beth Gaspich

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Funk with Bank of America.

Mike Funk

Mike Funk

Barak Eilam

Barak Eilam

So you can take 5,10, 100, 500 people and try to replicate or imitate that. It's just impossible to do that. And we did not start doing it yesterday. Second, you need to have a well adopted platform that can be added to. So otherwise, the effort is just tremendous. And that's what CXone is all about. CXone has thousands of customers well adopted across the board, and it's an add-on. And it was designed and developed to be infused with AI. And last, I must tell you again, what we hear from customers is a real concern about security. And there are two aspects of security and trust. This is number one, what do I share with the AI engine at the public domain in order to make it extremely precise and accurate? And that's something that we provide to customers, and they don't need to go to the public domain for that. And second, this is not a generic approach because you want your AI to service the brand and aim to assert certain goals. So, for example, if the customer is seeking to ask, well, what is the best thing I can do with my service? You don't want the AI engine to offer the customer to go to a competitor or to say something that will embarrass the brand and to do all of that. That's exactly what we've been doing for years and it's very, very hard to imitate or to catch up to what we're doing. I actually think AI increased the barrier of entry to CX and doesn't democratize it or taking it down.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Meta Marshall with Morgan Stanley.

Meta Marshall

Meta Marshall

Barak Eilam

Barak Eilam

So that's one thing and we believe that we have a great coverage to conduct those conversation and cost sale to the base as well as winning new customers. And about the macro impact on our customer base, we have an outstanding both growth retention rate and ARR. It actually increased in Q1 and it's even better than it was at this point last year. So I would say that we continue to see customers expanding. And I think that the reason for that is regardless of macro when you think on our businesses, whether it is in the CX business or it is in the financial, crime and compliance that is bound by regulations or it is in the public safety domain where we are helping organization to manage the digitalization of the criminal justice system. These are such mission critical things. And these are among the last few things that customers will avoid spending on. So that's the reason why I think we see this strength when it comes to our customer base.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Walravens with JMP.

Patrick Walravens

Patrick Walravens

Beth Gaspich

Beth Gaspich

Patrick Walravens

Patrick Walravens

Beth Gaspich

Beth Gaspich

And we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call back over to CEO, Barak Eilam for closing remarks.

Beth Gaspich

Beth Gaspich

Thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to see you at our largest industry events, Interactions [inaudible] Conference in New York in early June. And we look forward to meet you after several years in person. It is going to be awesome. Have a great and nice day. Thank you very much.

