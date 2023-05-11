Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 2:41 PM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE), NCSYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.15K Followers

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marty Cohen - Vice President, Investor Relations

Barak Eilam - Chief Executive Officer

Beth Gaspich - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Tyler Radke - Citi

Rishi Jaluria - RBC

Quinton Gabrielli - Piper Sandler

Mike Funk - Bank of America

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Walravens - JMP

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to NICE First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, May 11, 2023.

I would now like to turn this call over to Mr. Marty Cohen, Vice President of Investor Relations at NICE. Please go ahead.

Marty Cohen

Thank you, operator. With me on the call today are Barak Eilam, Chief Executive Officer; and Beth Gaspich, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to point out that some of the statements made on this call will constitute forward-looking statements. In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, please be advised that the company's actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the factors that could cause actual results or performance of the company to differ materially is contained in the section entitled Risk Factors in Item 3 of the company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023.

During today's call, we will present a more detailed discussion of first quarter 2023 results and the company's guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023. Following our comments, there will be an opportunity for questions.

Let me remind you that unless otherwise noted on this call, we will be commenting on our adjusted results of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.