It's Happening - The Recession Is Here

May 11, 2023 3:05 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPXCL1:COM, HG1:COM, KRE, SPY, XLF
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
5.84K Followers

Summary

  • The initial claims broke the 250K level resistance - this signals the trend higher (and a recession).
  • Commodity prices confirm that a recession could be here.
  • S&P 500 is not priced for a recession, and a major drawdown is likely.

Abstract multi colored financial spreadsheet table with the word recession in green color, line graph and lens flare overlay

matejmo

A recession expected in Q2 2023

At the end of Q1 2023, on March 31st, I wrote an article: The Recession Expected To Start Next Week based on the forecasts by several major Wall Street firms. The term "next week" meant Q2

New claims

Trading Economics

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

