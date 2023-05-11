Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stelco Holdings Inc. (STZHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 2:53 PM ETStelco Holdings Inc. (STZHF), STLC:CA
Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:STZHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Harris - VP Corporate Affairs

Alan Kestenbaum - Executive Chairman and CEO

Paul Scherzer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets

David Ocampo - Cormark Capital

James McGarragle - RBC

Anoop Prihar - Eight Capital

Operator

Hello, good morning, and welcome to Stelco Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines will be muted. During the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity to questions and answers at the end.

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Trevor Harris to begin. Please go ahead.

Trevor Harris

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Stelco's quarterly earnings conference call. Speaking on the call today to discuss our 2023 first quarter results will be Alan Kestenbaum, our Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Scherzer, our Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued a press release overviewing Stelco's Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023. This press release, along with the company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis have been posted on SEDAR and on our Investor Relations website at investors.stelco.com. We have provided a link to the presentation referenced on today's call on our website as well.

I'd like to inform everyone that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions, which have inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the statements made today, so do not place undue reliance on them. Stelco management disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

With that in mind, I would ask everyone on today's call to read the legal disclaimers on Page 2 of the accompanying earnings presentation and

