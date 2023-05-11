Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 2:56 PM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), SSL:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.15K Followers

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nolan Watson - CEO

Erfan Kazemi - CFO

David Awram - Co-Founder & SVP

Conference Call Participants

Marcus Giannini - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sandstorm Gold Royalties 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]. Please be aware that some of the commentaries may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. Mr. Watson, you may begin your conference.

Nolan Watson

Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for calling into this Q1 earnings call. In a minute, I'll hand it over to Erfan to discuss the Q1 results. But before that, I just wanted to provide a high-level update on a few qualitative things that have occurred over the past few months that are worth noting, specifically, four things that I think are material. The first of those things and most material, which was announced earlier this week is that SSR, a multibillion-dollar Canadian mining company, has announced that they're buying a 40% interest in the Hod Maden project from Turkiye.

I'll let Dave talk about this a little bit more when he gets to his part of the call. but this is obviously a positive update for us as we believe that there -- this will give Sandstorm shareholders and prospective shareholders much, much more confidence that Hod Maden will be built and is progressing immediately into construction. This leads me

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.