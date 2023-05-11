Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unity: Wait For Better Buying Opportunities

May 11, 2023 4:01 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)1 Comment
Li Eason
Summary

  • Unity had a successful 1st quarter, outperforming expectations on both top and bottom growth metrics.
  • The gaming industry is set to expand at a rapid pace.
  • Unity is leading both in software and monetization.
  • However, the stock is overvalued, and the company is still net negative.

Yeaaaah, I have won the match!

Ivan Pantic/E+ via Getty Images

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is a leading cross-platform game engine developer. Their main monetization strategies include advertisements, software, and subscriptions. As a person familiar with C# and the Unity engine, I will offer my views on the future of Unity. In

increasing AAA game budget

Between 1985 and 2005, game budgets increased by about 22 times (venturebeat)

annual steam games released

Number of Steam Games Released (Statista)

Unity projected

Unity Projected Revenue (Unity)

unity net loss

Unity

This article was written by

Li Eason
Programmer and educated with college-level math. Experienced in stock and options trading. I prefer service-based and tech companies. I look at both macro and micro trends, putting special emphasis on growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

