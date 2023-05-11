Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: Earnings Season Winners And Losers For Q1 2023

May 11, 2023 4:07 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)RSP1 Comment
Summary

  • With approximately 90% of S&P 500 Index companies reporting, it's clear this earnings season was a success. Yardeni Research reports a solid 7.2% earnings surprise quarter through May 9, 2023.
  • However, results weren't positive across the board. This article evaluates S&P 500 sales and earnings surprises at the company and industry level, taking both a value- and equal-weighted approach.
  • The biggest changes were seen among Utilities and Application Software stocks. Unlike last quarter, safe stocks lagged while riskier ones surprised to the upside, giving new hope to growth investors.
  • In contrast, there may be significant upside for stocks in the Household Products and Restaurant industries. However, high P/Es are concerning.
  • Generally, mega-cap stocks turned it around this quarter. I suggest holding SPY rather than taking short-term profits, as the positive earnings surprise scores support a bullish market.
S&P 500 Flirts With Record Close

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction: The Value of Earnings Surprises

Gauging market sentiment is crucial when deciding whether to tilt your portfolio toward value or growth stocks. One way I measure market sentiment is by evaluating quarterly earnings surprises. Yardeni Research tracks

S&P 500 Earnings Surprise Trends

Yardeni Research

Annual Returns - Speculative ETFs (ARK Invest Funds)

The Sunday Investor

Q1 2023 Earnings Surprises By Sector

Yardeni Research

Q1 2022 Earnings Surprises By Sector

Yardeni Research

SPY vs. RSP Fundamental Analysis - Earnings Surprises

Chart Source: The Sunday Investor; Data Source: Seeking Alpha

SPY vs. RSP 1Y Returns

Seeking Alpha

SPY Fundamental Snapshot By Industry - Earnings Surprises

Chart Source: The Sunday Investor; Data Source: Seeking Alpha

RSP Fundamentals By Industry - Earnings Surprises

Chart Source: The Sunday Investor; Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Life Sciences Tools & Services - S&P 500 Company Fundamentals

Chart Source: The Sunday Investor; Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT, WMT, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

