11 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including 1 Dividend King

Richard Drury

Investors often find that companies with a history of increasing dividends perform better than those without. When a company's management announces a dividend increase, it typically indicates strong business performance and a dedication to rewarding shareholders. I watch companies with a proven record of growing their dividends, providing you with the latest updates on upcoming increases. The following lists provide valuable insights into stocks raising their dividends in the coming week, especially relevant in today's inflationary climate.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date marks the eligibility cut-off point for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have purchased shares by the close of the preceding business day. For example, if the ex-dividend date falls on a Tuesday, you must have bought (or already owned) the shares by the market close on Monday. Note that if the ex-dividend date is on a Monday (or a Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must have acquired the shares by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 1 Champion 1 Contender 8 Challenger 1 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 52 1.33 15-May-23 2.17% King Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) 20 4.89 15-May-23 7.69% Contender Timken Company (TKR) 10 1.79 15-May-23 6.45% Contender ConocoPhillips (COP) 7 2.03 15-May-23 17.65% Challenger Pool Corporation (POOL) 13 1.25 16-May-23 10.00% Contender Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 11 0.53 17-May-23 14.29% Contender Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 11 5.71 17-May-23 1.08% Contender Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) 30 2.45 18-May-23 7.27% Champion Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 11 13.73 18-May-23 5.00% Contender Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 20 2.06 19-May-23 6.98% Contender Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 10 1.43 19-May-23 6.15% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent MSA 0.46 0.47 2.17% BHB 0.26 0.28 7.69% TKR 0.31 0.33 6.45% COP 0.51 0.6 17.65% POOL 1 1.1 10.00% CCOI 0.925 0.935 1.08% FIX 0.175 0.2 14.29% RTX 0.55 0.59 7.27% ABR 0.4 0.42 5.00% MCHP 0.358 0.383 6.98% IOSP 0.65 0.69 6.15% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High MSA 141.58 108.02 145.84 42.72 31% Off Low 3% Off High BHB 22.91 19.55 32.83 13.08 17% Off Low 30% Off High TKR 73.66 50.22 89.4 16.01 47% Off Low 18% Off High COP 100.47 75.32 135.66 0 33% Off Low 26% Off High POOL 351.41 276.4 422.75 41.67 27% Off Low 17% Off High FIX 150.4 73.86 154.15 13.39 104% Off Low 2% Off High CCOI 65.51 45.33 75 131.97 45% Off Low 13% Off High RTX 96.32 79.37 108.24 0 21% Off Low 11% Off High ABR 12.24 10.1 15.28 15 21% Off Low 20% Off High MCHP 74.16 53.63 87.39 61.78 38% Off Low 15% Off High IOSP 96.7 82.64 116 57.68 17% Off Low 17% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I have arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CCOI 5.71 10.9 12.9 14 23.8 19.8 BHB 4.89 8.3 5.7 6.9 7 11.8 RTX 2.45 7.9 6 4.9 5.3 7.4 MCHP 2.06 38.8 19.9 11.8 6 13.9 COP 2.03 15.8 22.1 19.6 0 21.6 TKR 1.79 3.3 3.5 2.8 3 4.6 IOSP 1.43 10.4 7.9 10.7 12.1 ABR 13.73 38.7 19 21 17.1 34.6 MSA 1.33 4.6 3.1 5.6 5.1 7 POOL 1.25 25 22.1 22 20.1 23.3 FIX 0.53 22.2 14.3 15.1 11.7 15.6 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

As an investor, I prioritize finding stocks with consistent dividend growth and a track record of outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to assess their performance. This ETF has a strong history of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. If you can't surpass the benchmark, it's wise to consider investing in it.

Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus the ten highest ten-year dividend growth rates. The benchmark SCHD returned about 187% over the past decade. The top performers, by and large, were FIX and POOL. In fact, some of this research was why I added both of them to my portfolio. The next group that outperformed were MCHP, ABR, CCOI, and MSA. Those four also beat SCHD by a healthy clip. Finally, TKR, COP, RTX, and BHB came in well under what the benchmark offered.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.